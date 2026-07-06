Cincinnati Bengals | 2026 Saints opponent profile

Deep Dive: Cincinnati Bengals roster review

1. Added Dexter Lawrence in offseason trade

The Bengals passed on the opportunity to utilize the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead they shipped the pick off to the New York Giants in order to acquire defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. A three-time Pro Bowler, Lawrence had a down season statistically by his standards in 2025 finishing the season with a career low 31 tackles and 0.5 a sack after starting all 17 games for the Giants. He also added four pass deflections and his first career interception.

"I'm ecstatic," Lawrence said at his introductory press conference. "To be on this team with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, to be back with Tee (Higgins) again, Chase Brown … I told Tee, 'We've got some unfinished business.' … That's obviously our goal. Winning the Super Bowl."

2. Acquired Super Bowl Champion defensive end

With defensive end Trey Hendrickson departing to the division rival Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals sought to strengthen their defensive line with the addition of former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Boye Mafe. Mafe played in 17 games for the Super Bowl LX champions and contributed 31 tackles, 2.0 sacks, five pass deflections and a forced fumble. He also added five tackles in the playoffs. Mafe has 20.0 career sacks over his four seasons with Seattle.

"We think he'll affect the quarterback at a high rate and be a good run player," Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said. "Those three-down players add so much value to your team, and he's one of them. He did a lot of things for them. He's a versatile player. He can set edges. He can rush the passer. That was such a deep D-line (in Seattle), when you're able to rotate like that, you're able to keep guys fresh. We think he's a great fit for what we do."

3. Joe Burrow back in good health

Quarterback Joe Burrow was limited to only eight games in 2025 after a severe turf toe injury that required surgery kept him out nine games. Burrow's missed time in three of his six NFL seasons and will look to avoid making it a fourth. In eight games in 2025, Burrow threw completed 173 of 259 (66.8%) of his passes for 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns to five interceptions.