New Orleans Saints and Paris Saint-Germain announce partnership ahead of NFL's first regular season game in France

This encounter will come to life through an original musical creation by MYD and Antoine Bouchot, in collaboration with The Soul Rebels, an emblematic musical collective from New Orleans.

The dialogue between the two cities will also be extended through a Monogram Jersey enhanced with elements related to the identity of the New Orleans Saints as well as a Handcrafted Collector Jersey. Designed in partnership with French upcycling workshop LeLabPlus and artist Ed Broner, the Handcrafted Collector Jersey will be accompanied by a tote bag and vinyl release, bringing together fashion, music and sport.

The PSG x New Orleans Saints capsule will be available from October 22 on store.psg.fr and in the official Paris Saint-Germain stores as well as at the Saints House retail pop up on 10/24 at Pavillon Vandome.

This collaboration will also include a variety of experiences across Paris. Saints players will attend Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League match against FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes, while additional fan, community and cultural events throughout the week will bring together athletes, supporters and local organizations as the city prepares to host a historic moment for the NFL.

Community engagement will play a central role in the partnership. Working alongside PSG for Communities, the Saints and PSG will provide opportunities for local youth to participate in football programming and experience the NFL's first regular season game in France, continuing both organizations' commitment to investing in the next generation through sport.

As the NFL prepares to play its first regular season game in France, the Saints and PSG will bring together fans, athletes and communities while highlighting the longstanding ties between New Orleans and Paris on a global stage.