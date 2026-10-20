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New Orleans Saints and Paris Saint-Germain announce partnership ahead of NFL's first regular season game in France

Partnership includes an exclusive merchandise collection developed with Fanatics features limited-edition jerseys and apparel inspired by the identities of the Saints and PSG

Oct 20, 2026 at 11:03 AM
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The New Orleans Saints today announced a partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), bringing together two iconic organizations for a week of fan, community and cultural programming in Paris ahead of the NFL's first regular season game in France on October 25.

The partnership highlights the unique connection between New Orleans and Paris and will feature a series of events and activations designed to engage fans while celebrating the culture, history and traditions that define both cities. Throughout the week, the Saints and PSG will showcase how sports can connect communities and create shared experiences across borders.

A key component of the partnership is an exclusive merchandise collection developed with Fanatics that incorporates elements of both brands. The collection features limited-edition jerseys and apparel inspired by the identities of the Saints and PSG, including design details that recognize the shared significance of the fleur-de-lis in both New Orleans and French culture.

Photos: Alvin Kamara tours PSG’s Parc des Princes

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

PSG/Paris Saint-Germain
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

PSG/Paris Saint-Germain
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

PSG/Paris Saint-Germain
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

PSG/Paris Saint-Germain
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

PSG/Paris Saint-Germain
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

PSG/Paris Saint-Germain
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

PSG/Paris Saint-Germain
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

PSG/Paris Saint-Germain
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

PSG/Paris Saint-Germain
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara toured Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

PSG/Paris Saint-Germain
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This encounter will come to life through an original musical creation by MYD and Antoine Bouchot, in collaboration with The Soul Rebels, an emblematic musical collective from New Orleans.

The dialogue between the two cities will also be extended through a Monogram Jersey enhanced with elements related to the identity of the New Orleans Saints as well as a Handcrafted Collector Jersey. Designed in partnership with French upcycling workshop LeLabPlus and artist Ed Broner, the Handcrafted Collector Jersey will be accompanied by a tote bag and vinyl release, bringing together fashion, music and sport.

The PSG x New Orleans Saints capsule will be available from October 22 on store.psg.fr and in the official Paris Saint-Germain stores as well as at the Saints House retail pop up on 10/24 at Pavillon Vandome.

This collaboration will also include a variety of experiences across Paris. Saints players will attend Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League match against FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes, while additional fan, community and cultural events throughout the week will bring together athletes, supporters and local organizations as the city prepares to host a historic moment for the NFL.

Community engagement will play a central role in the partnership. Working alongside PSG for Communities, the Saints and PSG will provide opportunities for local youth to participate in football programming and experience the NFL's first regular season game in France, continuing both organizations' commitment to investing in the next generation through sport.

As the NFL prepares to play its first regular season game in France, the Saints and PSG will bring together fans, athletes and communities while highlighting the longstanding ties between New Orleans and Paris on a global stage.

The exclusive PSG and Saints collection will be available through official Paris Saint-Germain retail channels beginning this week.

Related Links

Photos: Saints celebrate NFL House opening party | Saints in Paris

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
1 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
2 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
3 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
4 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
5 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
6 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
7 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
8 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
9 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
10 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
11 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
12 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
13 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
14 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
15 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
16 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
17 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
18 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
19 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
20 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
21 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
22 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
23 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
24 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
25 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
26 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
27 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
28 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
29 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
30 / 30

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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