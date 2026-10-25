 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Halftime Update: Pittsburgh Steelers 13, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2026 NFL Week 7

New Orleans will get the ball to start the second half

Oct 25, 2026 at 10:05 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints

Paris - In the first NFL game played in France, the New Orleans Saints entered halftime trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 on Sunday at Stade de France.

The Saints  (2-4)  continued to struggle in opening quarters, going scoreless for the sixth time this season as the Steelers (4-2) took a 3-0 lead on a chip-shot field goal from Chris Boswell.

Quarterback Tyler Shough got the Saints offense on track with a 49-yard completion to receiver Barion Brown that set up a 38-yard Daniel Carlson's field goal. The Steelers answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington. The Saints tied the score with a 1-yard pass to Devaughn Vele from Shough with 1:45 to play in the half. Boswell made a 47-yard field goal as the half expired to give Pittsburgh the lead.

Shough was 15 of 19 for 152 yards with a touchdown.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 14 of 22 for 164 yards and a touchdown. Runninbg back Jaylan Warren had nine carries for 78 yards.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara had two catches for 18 yards and four carries for 18 yards. Vele had four catches for 30 yards and the touchdown.

Rookie Jermiah Wright made the first start of his NFL career, subbing for an injured Cesar Ruiz. Martin Emerson got the start at cornerback over Quincy Riley after earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his two-interception game against the New York Giants.

Defensive end Carl Granderson had a sack that forced Boswell's 47-yard kick.

The Saints lost running back CJ Donaldson to a shoulder injury in the first half. Safety Justin Reid went to the locker room with 43 seconds to play.

New Orleans will get the ball to start the second half.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 14 of 22 for 164 yards and a touchdown. Runninbg back Jaylan Warren had nine carries for 78 yards.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara had two catches for 18 yards and four carries for 18 yards. Vele had four catches for 30 yards and the touchdown.

Rookie Jermiah Wright made the first start of his NFL career, subbing for an injured Cesar Ruiz. Martin Emerson got the start at cornerback over Quincy Riley after earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his two-interception game against the New York Giants.

The Saints lost running back CJ Donaldson to a shoulder injury in the first half. Safety Justin Reid went to the locker room with 43 seconds to play.

New Orleans will get the ball to start the second half.

Related Links

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Steelers | 2026 NFL Week 7

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
1 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
2 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
3 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
4 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
5 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
6 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
7 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
8 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
9 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
10 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
11 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
12 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
13 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
14 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
15 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
16 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
17 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
18 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
19 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
20 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
21 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
22 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
23 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
24 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
25 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
26 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
27 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
28 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
29 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
30 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
31 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
32 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
33 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
34 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
35 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
36 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
37 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
38 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
39 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
40 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
41 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
42 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
43 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
44 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
45 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
46 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
47 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
48 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
49 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
50 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
51 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
52 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
53 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
54 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
55 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
56 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
57 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
58 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
59 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
60 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
61 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
62 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
63 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
64 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
65 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
66 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
67 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
68 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
69 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
70 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
71 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
72 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
73 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
74 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
75 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
76 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
77 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
78 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
79 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
80 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
81 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
82 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
83 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
84 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
85 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
86 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
87 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
88 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
89 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
90 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
91 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
92 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
93 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
94 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
95 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
96 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
97 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
98 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
99 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
100 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
101 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
102 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
103 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
104 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
105 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
106 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
107 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
108 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
109 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
110 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
111 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
112 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
113 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
114 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
115 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
116 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
117 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
118 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
119 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
120 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
121 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
122 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
123 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
124 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
125 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
126 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
127 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
128 / 128

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2026 NFL Week 7

Steelers running game, third-down success has big impact

news

New Orleans Saints inactives for Pittsburgh Steelers game | 2026 NFL Week 7

Cesar Ruiz, Nathan Shepherd out for Sunday's game vs. Steelers

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Two Saints listed as questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 7 against the Steelers

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

11 Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 7 against the Steelers

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 7 against the Steelers

news

Game Preview: Steelers vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 7

The New Orleans Saints face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. CT.

news

Steelers vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 10/25/2026

See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season

news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27 | 2026 NFL Week 6

Quotes from Head Coach Kellen Moore and QB Tyler Shough

news

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27 | 2026 NFL Week 6

Kamara became the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 5,000 career rushing and receiving yards, Joining Marshall Faulk, Lenny Moore, Marcus Allen, Christian McCaffrey, and Tiki Barber. Kamara would also become only the fifth Saint with 5,000 receiving yards.

news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27 | 2026 NFL Week 6

Saints claim 34-27 road victory in MetLife stadium to move to 2-4 on the season

news

Alvin Kamara becomes sixth player in NFL history to record 5,000 yards rushing and receiving

Kamara joins Marshall Faulk, Lenny Moore, Marcus Allen, Christian McCaffrey and Tiki Barber as only players to surpass 5,000 yards on the ground and through the air

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising