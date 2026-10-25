Halftime Update: Pittsburgh Steelers 13, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2026 NFL Week 7

Paris - In the first NFL game played in France, the New Orleans Saints entered halftime trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 on Sunday at Stade de France.

The Saints (2-4) continued to struggle in opening quarters, going scoreless for the sixth time this season as the Steelers (4-2) took a 3-0 lead on a chip-shot field goal from Chris Boswell.

Quarterback Tyler Shough got the Saints offense on track with a 49-yard completion to receiver Barion Brown that set up a 38-yard Daniel Carlson's field goal. The Steelers answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington. The Saints tied the score with a 1-yard pass to Devaughn Vele from Shough with 1:45 to play in the half. Boswell made a 47-yard field goal as the half expired to give Pittsburgh the lead.

Shough was 15 of 19 for 152 yards with a touchdown.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 14 of 22 for 164 yards and a touchdown. Runninbg back Jaylan Warren had nine carries for 78 yards.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara had two catches for 18 yards and four carries for 18 yards. Vele had four catches for 30 yards and the touchdown.

Rookie Jermiah Wright made the first start of his NFL career, subbing for an injured Cesar Ruiz. Martin Emerson got the start at cornerback over Quincy Riley after earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his two-interception game against the New York Giants.

Defensive end Carl Granderson had a sack that forced Boswell's 47-yard kick.

The Saints lost running back CJ Donaldson to a shoulder injury in the first half. Safety Justin Reid went to the locker room with 43 seconds to play.