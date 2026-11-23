The number of one-score losses now stands at five, and the number has taken on a deafening tone in regard to the New Orleans Saints' season.
The Saints, 3-7 entering Sunday's game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, are just a handful of plays from two, three or maybe four more victories. But in a result-oriented business, "close" doesn't equal "acceptable," and for the Saints, close hasn't often enough favorably landed on their side of the ledger.
In the most recent edition, multiple opportunities presented in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, including an interception and fumble recovery, a fourth-down stop and a more-than-solid run game (120 yards on 22 carries) against one of the NFL's best run defenses. But New Orleans failed to capitalize on enough of them to create a victory from the accumulation.
The Saints fell behind 16-0 and pulled to within six with a touchdown and field goal, but couldn't narrow the deficit closer. Along the way, two turnovers, six sacks allowed – one for a safety – and a missed field goal were among the detriments to the cause.
Still, Coach Kellen Moore said he sees sunlight.
"Our guys battled their tails off," Moore said Monday. "I thought they competed. I thought we played the right way in all three phases. Ultimately, it was an example — these games come down to very critical, small volume of plays that have a huge impact on this thing and we weren't able to make enough of those critical plays in this game.
"I think if our guys keep competing, keep playing the way they're battling, we can get this thing to where we all want it to go. It's just a handful of plays, that's what our guys have to learn and grow from."
Players said they don't detect splintering as they move forward.
"I think that's what comes with having good leaders on your team, just keep discussing it and putting it out in the air, keep speaking it, like, 'We've got to do better as a team,' not just one side of the ball or just this one person," said safety Jordan Howden, who made his first start this season against the Bears, after Justin Reid requested and was granted his release last week.
"I think just being a team, period, you gotta have that positive mindset," Howden said. "You can't point fingers, you can't blame anybody because at the end of the day we are a team and we still have seven more games left. We've just got to keep moving forward and just keep it positive around each other. Because negativity is like a disease; once you start doing that, then you start seeing people pull away from each other and they start playing for themselves and not playing as a team.
"I feel like if you don't really have a connected team, then you get to pulling away. You get to blaming, people get to looking at you differently. I feel like us being connected, like how we do all the activities we do in the offseason and stuff like that, I think that brings us together. Even if we were 7-3, we're still connected and still believe in each other."
The belief is that things can, and will, get better.
"You've got to go through it, you know," said running back Travis Etienne Jr., who posted game highs in carries (14) and rushing yards (76) on Sunday. "Sometimes the only way forward is through. And right now, we've just got to continue to find ways to keep building.
"We can't lose the faith, we've got to just let this mold and grow us. I feel like this is a very critical period to where we want to get. I feel like it's all new, we're still learning each other but at the end of the day, that can't be the excuse. We've got to just find a way."