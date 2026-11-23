The number of one-score losses now stands at five, and the number has taken on a deafening tone in regard to the New Orleans Saints' season.

The Saints, 3-7 entering Sunday's game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, are just a handful of plays from two, three or maybe four more victories. But in a result-oriented business, "close" doesn't equal "acceptable," and for the Saints, close hasn't often enough favorably landed on their side of the ledger.

In the most recent edition, multiple opportunities presented in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, including an interception and fumble recovery, a fourth-down stop and a more-than-solid run game (120 yards on 22 carries) against one of the NFL's best run defenses. But New Orleans failed to capitalize on enough of them to create a victory from the accumulation.

The Saints fell behind 16-0 and pulled to within six with a touchdown and field goal, but couldn't narrow the deficit closer. Along the way, two turnovers, six sacks allowed – one for a safety – and a missed field goal were among the detriments to the cause.

Still, Coach Kellen Moore said he sees sunlight.

"Our guys battled their tails off," Moore said Monday. "I thought they competed. I thought we played the right way in all three phases. Ultimately, it was an example — these games come down to very critical, small volume of plays that have a huge impact on this thing and we weren't able to make enough of those critical plays in this game.

"I think if our guys keep competing, keep playing the way they're battling, we can get this thing to where we all want it to go. It's just a handful of plays, that's what our guys have to learn and grow from."

Players said they don't detect splintering as they move forward.