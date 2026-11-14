New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have activated running back Travis Etienne Jr. from Injured Reserve, signed tackle Easton Kilty to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated (standard) kicker Charlie Smyth to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and placed defensive lineman Christen Miller on Injured Reserve.
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