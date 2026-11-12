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Statement from Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans on the death of Michael Bayham

Nov 12, 2026 at 04:01 PM
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"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Louisiana State Representative Michael Bayham. His loss is felt throughout the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations, and we join in mourning the loss of a valued member of our community.

A lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish, Mike dedicated much of his life to serving his community and the people of Louisiana. He had a genuine love for his home, a deep commitment to public service and a sincere care for the people around him. His many years of leadership and involvement in local and state government reflected his unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

Mike was also a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan and longtime season ticket holder. He truly loved his Saints, and his passion and loyalty to our team made him a special part of our Saints family. We were proud to have him cheering us on through the years, and his presence and enthusiasm will be missed.

On behalf of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mike's family, friends, colleagues and the entire St. Bernard Parish community. We are grateful for his friendship, his dedication to Louisiana and the loyalty he showed our Saints. He will be remembered fondly and missed by all of us. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Gayle Benson

Owner & CEO of the New Orleans Saints and Governor of the New Orleans Pelicans

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