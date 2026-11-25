"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Martha Firestone Ford. Mrs. Ford was a true matriarch of the National Football League and an extraordinary pillar of the Detroit community for more than six decades.

"Having stepped into the role of principal owner following the loss of her beloved husband, I deeply admired the grace, strength, and unwavering dedication with which she led the Detroit Lions. She paved the way for women in sports ownership and set an enduring standard for leadership, philanthropy, and devotion to family.