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New Orleans Saints trade DL Davon Godchaux to Jacksonville Jaguars

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints receive future considerations in return for Godchaux

Nov 09, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has traded DL Davon Godchaux to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for future considerations.

Godchaux, 6-3, 330, is a ten-year NFL veteran, who originally was a fifth round pick (178th overall) of the Miami Dolphins in 2017 out of LSU. The Plaquemine (La.) native has appeared in 145 career games with 128 starts for the Dolphins (2017-20), New England Patriots (2021-24) and Saints (2025-26), recording 487 tackles (224 solo), 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2025, he played in all 17 contests with four starts for the Black and Gold and made 45 tackles (16 solo) and one fumble recovery. In eight games with five starts in 2026, he posted 15 stops (five solo) for the Saints.

Photos: Davon Godchaux hosts tenth annual NFLPA youth camp at Plaquemine High School

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
2 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
3 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
4 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
5 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
6 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
7 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
8 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
9 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
10 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
11 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
12 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
13 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
14 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
15 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
16 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
17 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
18 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
19 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
20 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
21 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
22 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
23 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
24 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
25 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
26 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
27 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
28 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
29 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
30 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
31 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
32 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
33 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
34 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
35 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
36 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
37 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
38 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
39 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
40 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
41 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
42 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
43 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
44 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
45 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
46 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
47 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
48 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
49 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
50 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
51 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
52 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
53 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
54 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
55 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
56 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
57 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
58 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
59 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
60 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
61 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
62 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
63 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
64 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
65 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
66 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
67 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
68 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
69 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
70 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
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