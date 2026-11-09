New Orleans Saints trade DL Davon Godchaux to Jacksonville Jaguars

Godchaux, 6-3, 330, is a ten-year NFL veteran, who originally was a fifth round pick (178th overall) of the Miami Dolphins in 2017 out of LSU. The Plaquemine (La.) native has appeared in 145 career games with 128 starts for the Dolphins (2017-20), New England Patriots (2021-24) and Saints (2025-26), recording 487 tackles (224 solo), 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2025, he played in all 17 contests with four starts for the Black and Gold and made 45 tackles (16 solo) and one fumble recovery. In eight games with five starts in 2026, he posted 15 stops (five solo) for the Saints.