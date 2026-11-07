New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have activated T Kelvin Banks Jr. and WR Jordyn Tyson from Injured Reserve, elevated (standard) K Charlie Smyth and RB Zamir White to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns and waived RB Kendre Miller and TE Treyton Welch.
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Nov 07, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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