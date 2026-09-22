 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

More than a rivalry, the Battle of the Boot brings Plaquemines Parish together

"Going into that game that week, it’s always been electric"

Sep 22, 2026 at 01:52 PM

Photos: South Plaquemines vs. Belle Chasse | 2026 Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
1 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
2 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
3 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
4 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
5 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
6 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
7 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
8 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
9 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
10 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
11 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
12 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
13 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
14 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
15 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
16 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
17 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
18 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
19 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
20 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
21 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
22 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
23 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
24 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
25 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
26 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
27 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
28 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
29 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
30 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
31 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
32 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
33 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
34 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
35 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
36 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
37 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
38 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
39 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
40 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
41 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
42 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
43 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
44 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
45 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
46 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
47 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
48 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
49 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
50 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
51 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
52 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
53 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
54 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
55 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.
56 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
57 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
58 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
59 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
60 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
61 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
62 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.
63 / 63

Saints legends attended the "Battle of the Boot" as the South Plaquemines Hurricanes hosted the Belle Chasse Fighting Cardinals during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

By Andrew Lopez
Special to NewOrleansSaints.com

Sometimes a Friday night is more than a Friday night. A game is more than a game. And a rivalry is more than a rivalry.

For many in Plaquemines Parish, that describes the "Battle of the Boot" between Belle Chasse and South Plaquemines. It's a game between the team from up the road and the team from down the road with a whole lot of close connections in between.

Louisiana is full of rivalries, but this one is a bit different. It was born because of a hurricane.

Prior to Hurricane Katrina, Plaquemines Parish had five football playing schools — Belle Chasse, Boothville-Venice, Port Sulphur, Buras and Phoenix. When schools re-opened after the storm, Belle Chasse returned as normal, Phoenix came back as a non-football school and the other three merged to create South Plaquemines. The students of the newly formed school voted on their new mascot and chose the Hurricanes.

"The kids came up with Hurricanes even though it's tragic and it's caused so much damage," South Plaquemines principal Trichina Williams said. "But think about the back side of that, re-grouping, growing and coming together to rebuild. The perseverance. When we come together to get everything back to the way it was and even better than it was before."

When South Plaquemines was created in 2006, just weeks after opening as a school, the Hurricanes took the field for their first football contest against Belle Chasse starting a rivalry that persists to this day.

South Plaquemines immediately was a force on the field for the rest of the state as the Hurricanes won back-to-back state championships in 2007 and 2008 and returned to the title game in 2009.

Current Hurricanes coach Lyle Fitte actually scored the first touchdown in the 2007 championship game.

"You see how much talent our parish actually had," Fitte said.

The "Battle of the Boot" has been played nearly every year since then and continued last Friday night with Belle Chasse going down to South Plaquemines. This year, in a game that was selected as the Under the Lights Game of the Week presented by Venture Global, the Cardinals came out with a 35-12 victory over the Hurricanes, but it was more than just the result that mattered.

"Going into that game that week, it's always been electric," Fitte said. "The air smells different. You know it's football season. I always get up for it and the kids are excited for it."

That was evident on Friday night. As vehicles filled the parking lot at South Plaquemines starting in the afternoon just after school was let out, the tailgating began. Belle Chasse fans, South Plaquemines fans and even a sprinkle of blue-and-gold-clad Phoenix fans were in attendance.

It was standing room only with many fans lined up against the fences surrounding the track. Following the result, there were even some fans from the other sides who met players on the field — close friends, cousins, nephews — to say goodbye before driving off.

One thing that makes the rivalry unique is that it's played between schools with distinctly different classifications. Belle Chase plays in Class 4A with an enrollment of more than 800 students while South Plaquemines has just over 200 students and competes in Class 1A.

Belle Chasse athletic director Josh Mire said that doesn't matter on Friday nights, however.

"It's important to keep the community together, to keep the up-the-road and down-the-road communities together. Just have something in common besides living in the same parish," Mire said.

"They can always go back to these stories of past games and remember something. ... But our student athletes know it's no longer just a 1A school and a 4A school. It's parish rivals going at each other. We're going to get their best every year and they are going to get our best every year."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints kick off 2026 season with 50/50 raffle to benefit local charities

During the 2026 season, proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle will benefit 19 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana

news

Saints rookie Christen Miller returns kind gesture with another by paying for groceries

Miller: 'My Momma always taught me to do good deeds, and I'd like to bless you today.'

news

Cam Jordan Foundation announces third annual 'Evening with Cam Jordan'

The fundraising event will celebrate Jordan's 16-year NFL career and serves as centerpiece to his Thank You NOLA campaign

news

Cam Jordan announces 2026 season will be his last, launches Thank You NOLA campaign to celebrate the city that shaped his career

Jordan: 'This season is about gratitude. It's about saying thank you to the teachers, students, families, fans, teammates, and community leaders who have supported me every step of the way.'

news

New Orleans Saints continue building chemistry and community in offseason

"We compete in everything that we do, but we've also got to spend time connecting"

news

Venture Global announces $47,350 for Louisiana Coastal Restoration

Donation is part of "Catch for the Coast" program with the New Orleans Saints

news

Girls flag football blossoming under NFL, New Orleans Saints initiative

"We're just trying to give girls the opportunity to take advantage of all the things that the guys have been able to take advantage of as a tackle football player"

news

New Orleans Saints present 2025 50/50 Raffle checks to winners following season's conclusion

Over $484K will help support 19 Louisiana nonprofit organizations

news

New Orleans Saints announce 2025 NFL Inspire Change Changemaker

New Orleans Saints announced Mary Ambrose, Chief Equity and Impact Officer at United Way of Southeast Louisiana, as their 2025 Inspire Change Changemaker

news

Mentorship from Demario Davis helps talented Devoted Dreamer turn potential into success

'I always wanted to play in college and the NFL. I just didn't know if I would have the resources'

news

Saints linebacker Demario Davis hosts Dining for Dreams Fundraiser October 13

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and NFL Man of the Year nominee brings Saints teammates to serve guests at an exclusive charity event supporting youth development and the Greater New Orleans community.

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising