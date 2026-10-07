Morning Break: Steve Gleason leads Monday night Who Dat chant, Saints turn to Vikings matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The hope is that a lopsided loss Monday night will be the springboard to a successful run of future games for the New Orleans Saints (1-3), beginning Sunday with the last of three consecutive home games, against the Vikings (4-0) in the Caesars Superdome. Monday's 45-24 loss to Atlanta was a system jolt, but Tuesday also brought with it the clarity that there are 13 remaining regular-season games and the Saints can straighten their path and move forward if they can smooth several rough areas. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from People.com
Saints Legend Steve Gleason, Who Is Living with ALS, Revs Up Crowd During 20th Anniversary of Superdome Reopening in Heartwarming Scene
Steve Gleason had New Orleans Saints fans on their feet at the Caesars Superdome as the organization commemorated the 20th anniversary of his blocked punt. On Monday, Oct. 5, Gleason was escorted by his son, Rivers, and former teammate Curtis Deloatch as he took the field to a crowd of grateful Saints fans in an emotional moment. Rivers, 14, who was born roughly nine months after Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011, pushed his father's chair out onto the field for the Saints' signature "Who Dat" chant. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
The New Orleans Saints were hoping to bounce back after losing a second-half lead to the Las Vegas Raiders last week as they hosted the Atlanta Falcons in a primetime showdown on Monday night. Here's a recap of the action. SEE MORE>>