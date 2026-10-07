Morning Break: Steve Gleason leads Monday night Who Dat chant, Saints turn to Vikings matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The hope is that a lopsided loss Monday night will be the springboard to a successful run of future games for the New Orleans Saints (1-3), beginning Sunday with the last of three consecutive home games, against the Vikings (4-0) in the Caesars Superdome. Monday's 45-24 loss to Atlanta was a system jolt, but Tuesday also brought with it the clarity that there are 13 remaining regular-season games and the Saints can straighten their path and move forward if they can smooth several rough areas. SEE MORE>>