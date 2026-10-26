Morning Break: Saints enter bye week following historic Paris matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Regardless of how enticing and exhilarating a flirtation with danger can be, a long enough dalliance with it will eventually lead to heartbreak, even in the City of Love. The New Orleans Saints (2-5) found out on Sunday against Pittsburgh (5-2) at Stade de France, dropping a 16-10 decision as they enter their bye week — their third one-score loss this season — in the first NFL game played in Paris. SEE MORE>>