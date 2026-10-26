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Morning Break: Saints enter bye week following historic Paris matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, October 26

Oct 26, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints fail to take advantage of good fortune, drop 16-10 decision to Steelers in Paris

Regardless of how enticing and exhilarating a flirtation with danger can be, a long enough dalliance with it will eventually lead to heartbreak, even in the City of Love. The New Orleans Saints (2-5) found out on Sunday against Pittsburgh (5-2) at Stade de France, dropping a 16-10 decision as they enter their bye week — their third one-score loss this season — in the first NFL game played in Paris. SEE MORE>>

Game Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2026 NFL Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers spoiled the New Orleans Saints' hopes of ending their week-long business trip to France on a high note with a 16-10 victory on Sunday at Stade de France. It was the first NFL game played in France and 78,488 attended. The Saints dropped to 2-5 while the Steelers improved to 5-2. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from USAtoday.com

Tyler Shough throws for 278 yards in Week 7

New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough went 30-for-38 with 278 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 7's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also had seven rushing yards on three carries during the game. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Steelers | 2026 NFL Week 7

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Pregame | Saints vs. Steelers | 2026 NFL Week 7

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.

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Photos: Entertainment | Saints vs. Steelers | 2026 NFL Week 7

Check out the entertainment photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France featuring Burna Boy.

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Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Fans | Saints vs. Steelers | 2026 NFL Week 7

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.

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New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Watch Party at The Broadside | Saints vs. Steelers | 2026 NFL Week 7

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
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The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
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The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
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The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
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The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
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The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
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The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
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The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
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The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
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The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
10 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
11 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
12 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
13 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
14 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
15 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
16 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
17 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
18 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
19 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
20 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
21 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
22 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
23 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
24 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
25 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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