Morning Break: Saints enter bye week following historic Paris matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Regardless of how enticing and exhilarating a flirtation with danger can be, a long enough dalliance with it will eventually lead to heartbreak, even in the City of Love. The New Orleans Saints (2-5) found out on Sunday against Pittsburgh (5-2) at Stade de France, dropping a 16-10 decision as they enter their bye week — their third one-score loss this season — in the first NFL game played in Paris. SEE MORE>>
The Pittsburgh Steelers spoiled the New Orleans Saints' hopes of ending their week-long business trip to France on a high note with a 16-10 victory on Sunday at Stade de France. It was the first NFL game played in France and 78,488 attended. The Saints dropped to 2-5 while the Steelers improved to 5-2. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from USAtoday.com
New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough went 30-for-38 with 278 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 7's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also had seven rushing yards on three carries during the game. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.
Check out the entertainment photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France featuring Burna Boy.
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at the Stade de France.
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France on Oct. 25, 2026 at The Broadside. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.