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Game Preview: Ravens vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 2

The New Orleans Saints visit the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. CT.

Sep 16, 2026 at 10:25 AM
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WEEK 2 · Sun 09/20 · 12:00 PM CDT

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New Orleans Saints

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SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

RAVENS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints (0-1) will go back out on the road for the second consecutive week when they travel to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens (1-0). The game will start at 12:00 p.m. CT. This will be only the sixth time in franchise history and the first time since 2021 that New Orleans has played its first two games of the season away from its home stadium. This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams with the Ravens leading the series, 6-2.

THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH: The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in the first inter-division matchup on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. CT in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) host the Cleveland Browns (0-1) in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. CT.

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SAINTS vs. RAVENS SEASON SERIES HISTORY

The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens have played eight times with Baltimore holding a 6-2 edge. The two clubs first met on September 29, 1996 at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium in the club's first season in their new home after playing in Cleveland, a 17-10 Ravens win. New Orleans' two wins in the series both took place in Baltimore in 2002 and 2018, holding a 2-3 mark in contests played in Baltimore. In the last meeting between the two clubs, the Ravens defeated the Saints on Monday Night Football at the Caesars Superdome on November 7, 2022.

THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING

Baltimore Ravens 27, New Orleans Saints 13; Nov. 7, 2022 @ Caesars Superdome - Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was simply too good Monday night as he led the Ravens to a 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. FULL GAME RECAP

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Ravens Week 9 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
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New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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SAINTS vs. RAVENS SUPERLATIVES

A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against Baltimore in the eight meetings between the two clubs:

RUSHING YARDAGE vs. RAVENS (100+yards)

PlayerPerformance
RB Deuce McAllister32 carries for 127 yards and three TDs, @ Ravens Stadium, Dec. 8, 2002

 

PASSING YARDAGE vs. RAVENS (300+yards)

PlayerPerformance
QB Drew Brees35 of 45 for 420 yards, three TD passes @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Nov. 21, 2014
QB Drew Brees24 of 48 for 383 yards, three TD passes @ Lousiana Superdome, Oct. 29, 2006

 

RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. RAVENS (100+ yards)

PlayerPerformance
WR Marques ColstonSix receptions for 163 yards, two TDs @ Louisiana Superdome, Oct. 29, 2006
WR Joe HornFive receptions for 126 yards and one TD @ Louisiana Superdome, Oct. 29, 2006

 

SAINTS vs. RAVENS STATISTICAL COMPARISON

2025 NFL Regular Season League Rankings

CategorySaintsRavens
Record6-119-8
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)18.0 (28)24.9 (11)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)22.5 (16)23.4 (18)
Total Off. (NFL Rank)313.6 (23)332.2 (16)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)94.3 (28)156.6 (2)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank)219.3 (13)175.6 (27)
Total Def. (NFL Rank)299.8 (9)354.5 (24)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)120.6 (19)106.6 (10)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank)170.2 (4)247.9 (30)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)9.1 (20)12.4 (8)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)25.2 (22)25.8 (16)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)-4 (23t)-3 (19t)
Possession Avg.28:3629:11
Touchdowns3148
Penalties11899
Penalty Yards920746
Opp. Penalties116106
Opp. Penalty Yards913833

 

SAINTS vs. RAVENS SERIES FAST FACTS

as of Week 2, 2026

CategoryRecord
Saints’ Largest Margin of Victory12 points, Saints won 37-25 on 12/8/02 at Ravens Stadium
Ravens’ Largest Margin of Victory23 points, Ravens won 31-8 on 12/19/99 at PSINet Stadium
Current Series StreakRavens won last contest, 11/7/22-present
Saints’ Longest Win StreakOne game, 12/8/02 and 10/21/18
Ravens’ Longest Win StreakThree games, 10/29/06–11/24/14
Most Points by Saints in a Game37 points, Saints won 37-25 on 12/8/02 at Ravens Stadium
Most Points by Ravens in a Game35 points, Ravens won 35-22 on 10/29/06 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Most Combined Points (Both Teams)62 points, Saints won 37-25 on 12/8/02 at Ravens Stadium
Fewest Points by Saints in a GameEight points, Ravens won 31-8 on 12/19/99 at PSINet Stadium
Fewest Points by Ravens in a Game17 points, Ravens won 17-10 on 9/29/96 at Memorial Stadium
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams)27 points, Ravens won 17-10 on 9/29/96 at Memorial Stadium

 

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SAINTS vs. RAVENS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

Saints Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams arrived in New Orleans in 2024 after three years on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff, where he served as assistant wide receivers coach (2023) and as the team's pass game specialist (2021-22), working with the wideouts.

Baltimore Head Coach Jesse Minter tutored Saints linebacker Chris Rumph II, when he served as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. Rumph and Ravens defensive end Aeneas Peebles were college teammates at Duke in 2020.

New Orleans Run Game Coordinator T.J. Paganetti served on the same staff in Philadelphia with Ravens Football Analyst Rick Minter from 2013-14. Rick Minter and Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Tobijah Hughley served on the same Florida Tech coaching staff in 2018.

Rick Minter served on the University of Southern Mississippi coaching staff in 2020. Paganetti and Baltimore pass game coord. Marcus Brady served on the same Eagles coaching staff from 2022-23. Ravens Offensive Coord. Declan Doyle (2019-22) and Senior Offensive Asst. Joe Lombardi (2007-13 and 2016-20) served on the Saints coaching staff. Lombardi, Saints Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent and Edges Coach Jay Rodgers served together on Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley's Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff, with Lombardi tutoring Saints Offensive Assistant Will Clapp in 2022 and Staley serving as the head coach of Rumph and Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

Saints Edge Chase Young is a native of Upper Marlboro (Md.), who prepped at St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel, Md.) HS and then played his final two high school seasons at DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) HS from 2015-16.

New Orleans safety Julian Blackmon and wide receiver Devaughn Vele played with Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley at Utah. Baltimore Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert tutored Vele as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2024.

Saints Offensive Coord. Doug Nussmeier tutored Baltimore running back Derrick Henry, when he was offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2013. Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Henry were teammates at Alabama in 2013, with Kamara redshirting.

Saints defensive back Jordan Howden and Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman were college teammates at Minnesota.

Saints tackle Mason Murphy, Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and guard Andrew Vorhees were teammates at Southern California.

New Orleans safety Mike Reid prepped at Owings Mills (MD.) HS.

New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler and Baltimore center Jovaughn Gwyn were college teammates at South Carolina in 2022.

Baltimore guard/tackle Emery Jones Jr. prepped at Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) HS and played at LSU from 2022-24.

New Orleans defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, Clapp and Baltimore center Ethan Pocic were college teammates at LSU. Godchaux and Saints Edge Anfernee Jennings played with Hawkins in New England.

New Orleans running back Travis Etienne Jr. played with Ravens guard John Simpson and outside linebacker Trenton Simpson at Clemson.

Saints Cornerbacks Coach Grady Brown and Baltimore Running Backs Coach Eddie Faulkner served on the same Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff from 2021-24.

Ravens nose tackle John Jenkins played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College from 2009-10, was a third round pick of the Saints in 2013, who played for the team from 2013-16, played with Godchaux in Miami in 2019 and also played with Saints cornerback Decamerion Richardson and kicker Daniel Carlson with Las Vegas. Ravens Director of Football Information Megan McLaughlin served in the New Orleans front office from 1999-2001.

Saints area scout Joey Vitt is a native of Towson, Md., who attended Towson.

Ravens Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford went to training camp with the Saints in 2005 and 2006 and served on the same Falcons staff with Rodgers in 2024.

New Orleans center Erik McCoy and Baltimore defensive tackle Justin Madubuike were college teammates at Texas A&M.

New Orleans Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Terry Joseph and Baltimore Defensive Pass Game Coordinator and Secondary Coach Mike Mickens served on the same Notre Dame coaching staff in 2020. Under Joseph's tutelage at Notre Dame, Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton flourished in 2020 and earned third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, was named a consensus first-team All-ACC and was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award. He led Notre Dame with 63 tackles (51 solo), recorded 4.5 stops for loss, six pass breakups and an interception.

Saints Linebackers Coach Peter Sirmon tutored Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan when he was Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach at California in 2024.

Saints tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., defensive lineman Vernon Broughton and Baltimore outside linebacker Ethan Burke were college teammates at Texas.

Saints safety Jonas Sanker and Ravens outside linebacker Mike Green were teammates at Virginia from 2021-22.

Ravens outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson was a third round draft pick of New Orleans in 2017 and played for the Saints from 2017-20.

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore and Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie were teammates with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin played at Louisiana from 2022-24.

Saints defensive lineman Christen Miller and tight end Oscar Delp and Ravens safety Malaki Starks were teammates at Georgia.

Baltimore longsnapper Nick Moore went to training camp with the Saints in 2019.

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