Game Preview: Ravens vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 2

SAINTS vs. RAVENS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

Saints Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams arrived in New Orleans in 2024 after three years on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff, where he served as assistant wide receivers coach (2023) and as the team's pass game specialist (2021-22), working with the wideouts.

Baltimore Head Coach Jesse Minter tutored Saints linebacker Chris Rumph II, when he served as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. Rumph and Ravens defensive end Aeneas Peebles were college teammates at Duke in 2020.

New Orleans Run Game Coordinator T.J. Paganetti served on the same staff in Philadelphia with Ravens Football Analyst Rick Minter from 2013-14. Rick Minter and Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Tobijah Hughley served on the same Florida Tech coaching staff in 2018.

Rick Minter served on the University of Southern Mississippi coaching staff in 2020. Paganetti and Baltimore pass game coord. Marcus Brady served on the same Eagles coaching staff from 2022-23. Ravens Offensive Coord. Declan Doyle (2019-22) and Senior Offensive Asst. Joe Lombardi (2007-13 and 2016-20) served on the Saints coaching staff. Lombardi, Saints Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent and Edges Coach Jay Rodgers served together on Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley's Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff, with Lombardi tutoring Saints Offensive Assistant Will Clapp in 2022 and Staley serving as the head coach of Rumph and Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

Saints Edge Chase Young is a native of Upper Marlboro (Md.), who prepped at St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel, Md.) HS and then played his final two high school seasons at DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) HS from 2015-16.

New Orleans safety Julian Blackmon and wide receiver Devaughn Vele played with Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley at Utah. Baltimore Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert tutored Vele as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2024.

Saints Offensive Coord. Doug Nussmeier tutored Baltimore running back Derrick Henry, when he was offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2013. Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Henry were teammates at Alabama in 2013, with Kamara redshirting.

Saints defensive back Jordan Howden and Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman were college teammates at Minnesota.

Saints tackle Mason Murphy, Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and guard Andrew Vorhees were teammates at Southern California.

New Orleans safety Mike Reid prepped at Owings Mills (MD.) HS.

New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler and Baltimore center Jovaughn Gwyn were college teammates at South Carolina in 2022.

Baltimore guard/tackle Emery Jones Jr. prepped at Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) HS and played at LSU from 2022-24.

New Orleans defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, Clapp and Baltimore center Ethan Pocic were college teammates at LSU. Godchaux and Saints Edge Anfernee Jennings played with Hawkins in New England.

New Orleans running back Travis Etienne Jr. played with Ravens guard John Simpson and outside linebacker Trenton Simpson at Clemson.

Saints Cornerbacks Coach Grady Brown and Baltimore Running Backs Coach Eddie Faulkner served on the same Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff from 2021-24.

Ravens nose tackle John Jenkins played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College from 2009-10, was a third round pick of the Saints in 2013, who played for the team from 2013-16, played with Godchaux in Miami in 2019 and also played with Saints cornerback Decamerion Richardson and kicker Daniel Carlson with Las Vegas. Ravens Director of Football Information Megan McLaughlin served in the New Orleans front office from 1999-2001.

Saints area scout Joey Vitt is a native of Towson, Md., who attended Towson.

Ravens Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford went to training camp with the Saints in 2005 and 2006 and served on the same Falcons staff with Rodgers in 2024.

New Orleans center Erik McCoy and Baltimore defensive tackle Justin Madubuike were college teammates at Texas A&M.

New Orleans Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Terry Joseph and Baltimore Defensive Pass Game Coordinator and Secondary Coach Mike Mickens served on the same Notre Dame coaching staff in 2020. Under Joseph's tutelage at Notre Dame, Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton flourished in 2020 and earned third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, was named a consensus first-team All-ACC and was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award. He led Notre Dame with 63 tackles (51 solo), recorded 4.5 stops for loss, six pass breakups and an interception.

Saints Linebackers Coach Peter Sirmon tutored Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan when he was Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach at California in 2024.

Saints tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., defensive lineman Vernon Broughton and Baltimore outside linebacker Ethan Burke were college teammates at Texas.

Saints safety Jonas Sanker and Ravens outside linebacker Mike Green were teammates at Virginia from 2021-22.

Ravens outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson was a third round draft pick of New Orleans in 2017 and played for the Saints from 2017-20.

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore and Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie were teammates with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin played at Louisiana from 2022-24.

Saints defensive lineman Christen Miller and tight end Oscar Delp and Ravens safety Malaki Starks were teammates at Georgia.