Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Illness
|DNP
|LB
|Isaiah Stalbird
|Shoulder
|DNP
|TE
|Oscar Delp
|Hamstring
|LP
|EDGE
|Cameron Jordan
|Hamstring
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|FP
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BALTIMORE RAVENS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|NIR – Rest
|DNP
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|Hamstring
|DNP
|OLB
|Trey Hendrickson
|Finger
|DNP
|G
|John Simpson
|Groin
|DNP
|T
|Ronnie Stanley
|Toe
|DNP
|CB
|T.J. Tampa
|Knee
|DNP
|LB
|Teddye Buchanan
|Knee
|LP
|S
|Keondre Jackson
|Shoulder
|LP
|DT
|Nnamdi Madubuike
|Neck
|LP
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Chest
|FP
|WR
|Devontez Walker
|Groin
|FP
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