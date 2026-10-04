Morning Break: Next man up as Saints deal with injuries at linebacker position for matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Juwan Johnson obviously saw the possibilities in 2025, when he tried to persuade Noah Fant to join him in the New Orleans Saints tight ends room.
A year later — following Fant's detour to Cincinnati — the two have combined to form a red zone monster for the Saints, who are 1-2 entering Monday's nationally-televised game against the Falcons (1-2) in the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>
13 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Saturday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
In a recent sit-down interview with NBC's Jason Garrett, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton reminisced about his time coaching Alvin Kamara.
When he was with the Saints, Payton found that the running back tended to get bored. Kamara, as talented as he was, could coast in practice, occasionally leading to him dropping an easy pass. So one day, the two had an honest conversation — spurred on by a text message the night before in which Payton asked Kamara if he could coach him hard. SEE MORE>>
At least one of the New Orleans Saints starting linebackers will miss Monday night's rivalry game against the Atlanta Falcons, and there is a decent chance another will join him on the sideline. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman William Sherman has a nickname. It's the one you'd expect. "The General," Sherman said. Sherman is not named after that William Sherman, but he does happen to share the same name as the Union general. And this week, the Saints branched out further by adding running back Ulysses Bentley IV, who shares the same first name as Ulysses S. Grant. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
As the New Orleans Saints approach their Monday night contest against the Atlanta Falcons, the team is managing a host of injuries. With a number of key defenders having missed practices throughout the week leading up to the game, some lesser-known players may be called upon to make an impact in the matchup. SEE MORE>>
It's been since the 2024 season since the New Orleans Saints were featured in a Monday Night Football matchup, but this year's Week 4 prime time game against the Atlanta Falcons is about much more than a return to playing under the national spotlight. The game is the 20th anniversary commemoration of the team's famed "Domecoming" contest from the 2006 season. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The Holy Cross Tigers and the Jesuit Blue Jays competed for the Golden Football during the Louisiana Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, October 2, 2026.