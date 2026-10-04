Morning Break: Next man up as Saints deal with injuries at linebacker position for matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons

Saints News from Nola.com

In a recent sit-down interview with NBC's Jason Garrett, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton reminisced about his time coaching Alvin Kamara.

When he was with the Saints, Payton found that the running back tended to get bored. Kamara, as talented as he was, could coast in practice, occasionally leading to him dropping an easy pass. So one day, the two had an honest conversation — spurred on by a text message the night before in which Payton asked Kamara if he could coach him hard. SEE MORE>>

At least one of the New Orleans Saints starting linebackers will miss Monday night's rivalry game against the Atlanta Falcons, and there is a decent chance another will join him on the sideline. SEE MORE>>