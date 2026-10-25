Morning Break: Saints set for historic showdown with Steelers in Paris

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
After the smoke cleared from the pomp, circumstance, ceremony and acclaim, at the core of the New Orleans Saints' trip to Paris for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh (4-2) at Stade de France is this: It's a business trip. The Saints (2-4) ended a three-game losing streak with their victory over the Giants before the trip to Paris and currently, they're two games in the loss column behind NFC South Division-leading Carolina (3-2). SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints have elevated (standard) tackle Easton Kilty and wide receiver Cedric Tillman to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NYTimes.com
No matter what else happens to this season's Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, they will "always have Paris." The Steelers and Saints come together for the NFL's inaugural game on French soil. Both sides still search for cohesive identities after six weeks of up-and-down football. Both become ambassadors for the sport, too, with civil unrest in the background. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Photos: Gayle Benson, Tyrann Mathieu honor soldiers at Suresnes American Cemetery with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.