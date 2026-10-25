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Morning Break: Saints set for historic showdown with Steelers in Paris

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, October 25

Oct 25, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Steelers | 2026 NFL Week 7

After the smoke cleared from the pomp, circumstance, ceremony and acclaim, at the core of the New Orleans Saints' trip to Paris for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh (4-2) at Stade de France is this: It's a business trip. The Saints (2-4) ended a three-game losing streak with their victory over the Giants before the trip to Paris and currently, they're two games in the loss column behind NFC South Division-leading Carolina (3-2). SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have elevated (standard) tackle Easton Kilty and wide receiver Cedric Tillman to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NYTimes.com

How to stream and watch Steelers vs. Saints in Paris: Halftime show and protest details

No matter what else happens to this season's Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, they will "always have Paris." The Steelers and Saints come together for the NFL's inaugural game on French soil. Both sides still search for cohesive identities after six weeks of up-and-down football. Both become ambassadors for the sport, too, with civil unrest in the background. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Michael Lewis joins Saints NFL Flag Clinic | Saints in Paris

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
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New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
2 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
3 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
4 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
5 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
6 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
7 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
8 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
9 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
10 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
11 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
12 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
13 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
14 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
15 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
16 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
17 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
18 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
19 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
20 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
21 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
22 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
23 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
24 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
25 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
26 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
27 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
28 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
29 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
30 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
31 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
32 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
33 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
34 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
35 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
36 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
37 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
38 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
39 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
40 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
41 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
42 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
43 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
44 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
45 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
46 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
47 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
48 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
49 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
50 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
51 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
52 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
53 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
54 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.
55 / 55

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Lewis joined the team's NFL Flag clinic with Le Mans Caimans, winners of the Saints Flag Football Tournament in Paris, plus FFFA club athletes on Saturday, October 24.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints fans in Paris | 2026 NFL Week 7

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
4 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
6 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
7 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
8 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
9 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
12 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
13 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
14 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
15 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
18 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
19 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
20 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
21 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
22 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
23 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
24 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
25 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
26 / 67

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Gayle Benson, Tyrann Mathieu honor soldiers at Suresnes American Cemetery with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
2 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
3 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
4 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
5 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
6 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
7 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
8 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
9 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
10 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
11 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
12 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
13 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
14 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.
15 / 15

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and legend Tyrann Mathieu join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to pay their respects to fallen U.S. soldiers at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris on October 24, 2026.

U.S. Embassy Paris/New Orleans Saints
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