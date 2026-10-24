Morning Break: Saints seek second straight win in historic Paris matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The most important piece of history in a history-making week for the New Orleans Saints (2-4) cannot be completed until Sunday. Because lest anyone forget, the first NFL game in Paris, between the Saints and Steelers (4-2) at Stade de France, is still a business trip amid all the partnerships established, mascots unveiled and football (flag and NFL) promoted. And the goal is for New Orleans to generate its first winning streak of the season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The Stade de France will play host to the league's first game in France on Sunday, pitting the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New Orleans Saints, who are the sole team to own NFL marketing rights in the nation and represent a city with long ties to the country. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
For the first time in four years, the New Orleans Saints are playing in an international game, as the NFL expands to its ninth foreign country with the Saints playing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at the Stade de France in Paris. The unique setup will cause some changes, both in the game time and the TV broadcast. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara hosted a meet and greet with fans in Paris on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
We took our helmet on our tour of Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Stade de France.
Check out photos of Saints legends Michael Lewis and Donte Stallworth taking on the NFL's Hail Mary challenge over the Seine River in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The New Orleans Saints welcomed guests to Maison des Saints in Paris on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, for a celebration featuring the Soul Rebels, the Saints Cheer Krewe, and team partners ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints and Paris Saint-Germain Kickoff Party featuring the Soul Rebels in Paris on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.