Morning Break: Saints seek second straight win in historic Paris matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The most important piece of history in a history-making week for the New Orleans Saints (2-4) cannot be completed until Sunday. Because lest anyone forget, the first NFL game in Paris, between the Saints and Steelers (4-2) at Stade de France, is still a business trip amid all the partnerships established, mascots unveiled and football (flag and NFL) promoted. And the goal is for New Orleans to generate its first winning streak of the season. SEE MORE>>