Morning Break: Alvin Kamara carries momentum into Saints' Paris matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
11 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Erik McCoy knew immediately, but Tyler Shough didn't know at all. Somehow, that makes perfect sense when labeling the career artistry of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. What very much had the appearance of a minimal gain against the New York Giants in the Saints' 34-27 victory, and likely would have been that or less in the hands of another player, was a little bit of everything Kamara's career has been. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
Mickey Loomis has been running the show in New Orleans for nearly 25 years. He had his closest brush with a hot seat last week when Saints owner Gayle Benson publicly summarized her frustration with the club's performance with a blunt statement: "I will not accept this level of performance as our standard." One didn't need to peer too deeply between the lines to understand what Benson was intimating. Jobs were (and still are) clearly on the line. SEE MORE>>
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WDSU.com
Alvin Kamara wants the New Orleans Saints to become "a part of history" Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "It's the first NFL game being played in France. It's an opportunity for all of us," the running back said. "I want to win so we'll always have that to brag about." New Orleans has a lot riding on its showdown with Pittsburgh at Stade de France. The Saints are the "home" team, have been here all week and have tried to enlist fans ahead of the historic game. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints fans are traveling to Paris for Sunday's game against the Steelers, even as protests and unrest continue across France. French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that he is convening an emergency security meeting in anticipation of widespread weekend protests. At Louis Armstrong International Airport, fans were seen packing their bags with black and gold gear, passports in hand, and chanting "Who Dat!" as they prepared to board flights to the City of Lights. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
Greetings from Paris, France as New Orleans Saints mascot Gumbo and his French cousins Louis and Lily tour the city and visit historic landmarks ahead of the team's inaugural NFL game in Paris.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.