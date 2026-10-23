 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Alvin Kamara carries momentum into Saints' Paris matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, October 23

Oct 23, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Morning-Break-Kamara-10-23-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

11 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Vintage Alvin Kamara performance puts him back in the spotlight ahead of Saints game in Paris

Erik McCoy knew immediately, but Tyler Shough didn't know at all. Somehow, that makes perfect sense when labeling the career artistry of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. What very much had the appearance of a minimal gain against the New York Giants in the Saints' 34-27 victory, and likely would have been that or less in the hands of another player, was a little bit of everything Kamara's career has been. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

Saints GM Mickey Loomis asks for patience with team: 'I like the direction we're going'

Mickey Loomis has been running the show in New Orleans for nearly 25 years. He had his closest brush with a hot seat last week when Saints owner Gayle Benson publicly summarized her frustration with the club's performance with a blunt statement: "I will not accept this level of performance as our standard." One didn't need to peer too deeply between the lines to understand what Benson was intimating. Jobs were (and still are) clearly on the line. SEE MORE>>

Next Woman Up: Jamie Meeks, Director of Sports Nutrition for the New Orleans Saints

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WDSU.com

French quarters: Saints feel at home in Paris and face Steelers in historic game

Alvin Kamara wants the New Orleans Saints to become "a part of history" Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "It's the first NFL game being played in France. It's an opportunity for all of us," the running back said. "I want to win so we'll always have that to brag about." New Orleans has a lot riding on its showdown with Pittsburgh at Stade de France. The Saints are the "home" team, have been here all week and have tried to enlist fans ahead of the historic game. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints fans begin traveling to Paris for international game

New Orleans Saints fans are traveling to Paris for Sunday's game against the Steelers, even as protests and unrest continue across France. French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that he is convening an emergency security meeting in anticipation of widespread weekend protests. At Louis Armstrong International Airport, fans were seen packing their bags with black and gold gear, passports in hand, and chanting "Who Dat!" as they prepared to board flights to the City of Lights. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

All-Access Photos: Saints practice 10/22/26

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
1 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
2 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
3 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
4 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
5 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
6 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
7 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
8 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
9 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
10 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
11 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
12 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
13 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
14 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
15 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
16 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
17 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
18 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
19 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
20 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
21 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
22 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
23 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
24 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
25 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
26 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
27 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
28 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
29 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
30 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
31 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
32 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
33 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
34 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
35 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
36 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
37 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
38 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
39 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
40 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
41 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
42 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
43 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
44 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
45 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
46 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
47 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
48 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
49 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
50 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
51 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
52 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
53 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
54 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
55 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
56 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
57 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
58 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
59 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
60 / 60

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Saints celebrate NFL House opening | Saints in Paris

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
1 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
2 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
3 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
4 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
5 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
6 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
7 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
8 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
9 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
10 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
11 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
12 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
13 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
14 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
15 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
16 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
17 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
18 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
19 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
20 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
21 / 21

The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of NFL House in Paris, France on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Mascot Postcards from Paris with Gumbo, Louis and Lily

Greetings from Paris, France as New Orleans Saints mascot Gumbo and his French cousins Louis and Lily tour the city and visit historic landmarks ahead of the team's inaugural NFL game in Paris.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-23
1 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-22
2 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-24
3 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-25
4 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-26
5 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-27
6 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-28
7 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-29
8 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-30
9 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-31
10 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-32
11 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-33
12 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-34
13 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-35
14 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-7
15 / 35
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-8
16 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-9
17 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-10
18 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-11
19 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-12
20 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-13
21 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-14
22 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-15
23 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-16
24 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-17
25 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-18
26 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-19
27 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-20
28 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-21
29 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-1
30 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-2
31 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-3
32 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-4
33 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-5
34 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Gallery-Gumbo-Mascots-Postcards-Paris-France-6
35 / 35
Audrey CAZALE
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Saints fans in Paris | 2026 NFL Week 7

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
1 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
3 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
4 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
5 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
6 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
7 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
8 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
9 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
10 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
11 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
12 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
13 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
14 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
15 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
16 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
17 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
18 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
19 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
20 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
21 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
22 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
23 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
24 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
25 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
26 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
27 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
28 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
29 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
30 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
31 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
32 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
33 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
34 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
35 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
36 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
37 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
38 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
39 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
40 / 40

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints fans showing their Black and Gold pride and spending time with Saints legend Michael Lewis in Paris ahead of the Saints Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

Related Content

news

Morning Break: Saints begin practice in France, Martin Emerson Jr. earns NFC honors

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, October 22

news

Morning Break: Saints announce PSG partnership, edge rushers in focus ahead of Steelers matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, October 21

news

Morning Break: Saints arrive in Paris, build on victory over Giants

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, October 20

news

Morning Break: Saints earn road win over Giants, Alvin Kamara reaches career milestone

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, October 19

news

Morning Break: Saints make roster moves ahead of Week 6 matchup with Giants

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, October 18

news

Morning Break: Saints prepare to face Giants, Chris Olave returns to practice

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, October 17

news

Morning Break: Saints offense prepares for pressure ahead of Giants matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, October 16

news

Morning Break: Tyler Shough practices in full as Saints prepare for Giants

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, October 15

news

Morning Break: Saints stay active in the community, make roster moves

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, October 14

news

Morning Break: Saints look to turn things around entering Week 6

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, October 13

news

Morning Break: Saints celebrate Drew Brees' Ring of Honor induction, reflect on Vikings game

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, October 12

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising