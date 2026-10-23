Morning Break: Alvin Kamara carries momentum into Saints' Paris matchup

Saints News from WDSU.com

Alvin Kamara wants the New Orleans Saints to become "a part of history" Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "It's the first NFL game being played in France. It's an opportunity for all of us," the running back said. "I want to win so we'll always have that to brag about." New Orleans has a lot riding on its showdown with Pittsburgh at Stade de France. The Saints are the "home" team, have been here all week and have tried to enlist fans ahead of the historic game. SEE MORE>>