Fearless New Orleans Saints rally again in second half, defeat Ravens for first win of season

Baltimore — Scared money doesn't make money, and if the New Orleans Saints have shown nothing else in the first two weeks of the regular season, it's that they're not scared money in the 2026 season.

A week after going for a two-point conversion and the win in an overtime road loss to Detroit, Saints coach Kellen Moore rolled the dice on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 92 seconds left in a 17-17 game against the Ravens at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.

"Fortunate for us to get that. Obviously was gonna go for it in that situation — a chance to score a touchdown, (and) if not, we're forcing them to be on the minus one and go the long way," Moore said. "But it felt like we could get it done there."

Quarterback Tyler Shough strained, muscled and was shoved across the goal line plane — a call that withstood the replay official's review — and that score stood as the game winner when safety Julian Blackmon intercepted Lamar Jackson's pass at the Saints' 7-yard line with 13 seconds left.

New Orleans (1-1) offered another riveting performance and this time, all three phases played a significant role as the Saints eliminated the turnovers (from three against the Lions to none Sunday) and shrunk the penalties to five, for 35 yards.

Shough completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown, ran for 23 yards and a touchdown and received big-time assistance from his offensive line (which lost left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. to an ankle injury with 2:02 left in the third quarter), receiver Chris Olave (eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Juwan Johnson (four catches, 66 yards), who made several critical catches in the second half.

Defensively, the Saints sacked the elusive Jackson three times (1.5 by edge rusher Chase Young), held the Ravens to a field goal in the second half and clamped down for four quarters: A week after the Ravens posted 41 points and 500-plus yards, they were limited to 17 and 312.