Quarterback Tyler Shough has taken lead entering his second season with New Orleans Saints

This is a story about Tyler Shough, because it almost has to be.
Because since the 2025 season ended, the story has been about the New Orleans Saints quarterback becoming the sun around which the team revolves as he enters his second NFL season, and his first as the unquestioned leader of the offense when the Saints open the season Sunday against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.
Shough Mania sparked as '25 concluded, when he played well enough in a closing stretch to lead New Orleans to a 5-4 record and become a finalist for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. It spread to a raging flame this offseason as Shough assumed the role, responsibility, characteristics and mannerisms of a "face of the franchise" player.
"I wanted to do everything I could to make sure that my teammates knew I had their back and I was going to do everything I could to go out there and perform," he said. "That showed with me staying here in New Orleans and working out every single day and making sure I was ready to go come OTAs, come training camp. And then also, just being more vocal and being around everybody.
"I wanted to be in New Orleans, I wanted to learn more about the city and I've just really come to enjoy it and love it here and also, come to really know and embrace the whole team. I think that's just another piece in the puzzle of what we're building and I know for my job and my continual growth, I'm going to keep doing everything I can in my aspect of leadership."
The immersion was total for the former second-round pick (No. 40 overall in '25). From parades to practice and all points between — heavy media schedule, team ambassador trip to Paris, appearance with the Savannah Bananas, Zurich Classic celebrity shootout — there always has been the lead title of "Saints quarterback."
Teammates say it was important for Shough to dive in to his expanding role.
"I felt like he really embraced the city and the city really embraced him," said center Erik McCoy, who was named an offensive team captain for the fourth time. "And I think as far as the locker room goes, we're all behind him."
The support is strong enough that this year, Shough also was named a captain via teammates' vote.
"It's probably the biggest thing I feel like I've accomplished in my career, as far as just getting to know my teammates," he said. "The NFL is such a hard business because there's so much fluidity. College, you're kind of growing up with a lot the same buddies, the quarterback position is like you're named captain. For me, I felt like with this business and with the guys that come in and out, you have to be really intentional about getting to know all of your teammates. That means a lot, but I also know there's more work to be done and more I've got to do to keep earning it."
"He's done a great job this offseason of applying himself with football, with the work that he needs to put into this thing," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "Naturally, being a fairly visible person in our community, I think he has done an awesome job of that. We've got a lot of guys like that. I think our guys are really connected with this community, which is really, really cool. You see it throughout the offseason, just the different things guys are at, all the different activities."
Shough tossed another job atop his leadership pile when he assumed the responsibility of delivering the pregame huddle speech. The job that once belonged to Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees, and was passed along to five-time All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis — and is designed to set the tone, narrow the focus and stir the passion of the team for the upcoming test — now belongs to Shough.
"I try and put a lot of intention behind it and think about it. I'm not Demario or Drew. (Davis) probably just wakes up and has a vision from God — just the greatest thing ever," Shough said, laughing. "Very intimidating trying to follow that. I try and think about it because it matters to me. I want to make sure that we're ready to go, the message is clear about however we're feeling — the week of practice, who we're playing, what we need at that moment. It all matters, and I want to be myself in that aspect. I want to try and continue to get better in that way, too.
"There wasn't like a poll or anything (to determine who would lead the huddle). I wasn't necessarily going to do that in January, but it didn't happen just overnight. I feel like every single day I understood that there was going to be that aspect of it, but I wanted to do everything I could this entire offseason to earn that and to have that message."
Entering this season, the message is clear for the Saints: Shough's hands are on the wheel, and he is expected to steer the team back to success.
"I think his work that he has put into this thing has been awesome," Moore said. "These seasons are going to be a lot fun. There's going to be some ups and downs, but I think he's wired the right way to be able to handle that – week in and week out, play after play, game after game. That's what you need."