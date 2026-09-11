Quarterback Tyler Shough has taken lead entering his second season with New Orleans Saints

Shough tossed another job atop his leadership pile when he assumed the responsibility of delivering the pregame huddle speech. The job that once belonged to Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees, and was passed along to five-time All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis — and is designed to set the tone, narrow the focus and stir the passion of the team for the upcoming test — now belongs to Shough.

"I try and put a lot of intention behind it and think about it. I'm not Demario or Drew. (Davis) probably just wakes up and has a vision from God — just the greatest thing ever," Shough said, laughing. "Very intimidating trying to follow that. I try and think about it because it matters to me. I want to make sure that we're ready to go, the message is clear about however we're feeling — the week of practice, who we're playing, what we need at that moment. It all matters, and I want to be myself in that aspect. I want to try and continue to get better in that way, too.

"There wasn't like a poll or anything (to determine who would lead the huddle). I wasn't necessarily going to do that in January, but it didn't happen just overnight. I feel like every single day I understood that there was going to be that aspect of it, but I wanted to do everything I could this entire offseason to earn that and to have that message."

Entering this season, the message is clear for the Saints: Shough's hands are on the wheel, and he is expected to steer the team back to success.