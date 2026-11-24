Former New Orleans Saints right guard Jahri Evans, a three-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, has again advanced in the voting process for inclusion in the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2027.
Evans, one of 52 players eligible for inclusion, starred for the Saints from 2006-16 as a five-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, anchoring one of the greatest offenses in NFL history. Evans originally was a fourth-round draft pick (No. 108 overall) for the Saints in '06 out of Bloomsburg.
He started all 169 regular-season games and all 10 postseason games he played for New Orleans, including three playoff games during the Saints' 2009 Super Bowl XLIV season.
Evans was a first-team All-Pro four times, twice as much as any other Saint, and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010's All-Decade Team.
During his 11-year career in New Orleans, the Saints ranked first in the NFL in total offense (net yards per game) six times (2006, 08-09, 2011, 2014 and 2016), including an NFL-record 467.1 yards per game in '11. New Orleans twice led the league in scoring (2008-09) and the 274 sacks allowed from 2006-16 were the fewest in the NFL during that span. Evans closed out his playing career by starting 14 games for the Packers in 2017 to finish with 183 regular-season games played and started.
Evans, currently an assistant offensive line coach with the Steelers, also is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor in 2024.
He has been a Hall of Fame finalist the previous three years. Under the HOF's revised bylaws, players no longer are distinguished as modern-era or senior.
Selectors will reduce the number of players to 25 when they cast their next ballots; those results will be announced in about two weeks.