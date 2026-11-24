During his 11-year career in New Orleans, the Saints ranked first in the NFL in total offense (net yards per game) six times (2006, 08-09, 2011, 2014 and 2016), including an NFL-record 467.1 yards per game in '11. New Orleans twice led the league in scoring (2008-09) and the 274 sacks allowed from 2006-16 were the fewest in the NFL during that span. Evans closed out his playing career by starting 14 games for the Packers in 2017 to finish with 183 regular-season games played and started.

Evans, currently an assistant offensive line coach with the Steelers, also is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor in 2024.

He has been a Hall of Fame finalist the previous three years. Under the HOF's revised bylaws, players no longer are distinguished as modern-era or senior.