Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2026 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|G
|David Edwards
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Noah Fant
|Calf
|-
|-
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Taliese Fuaga
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Hamstring, Wrist
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Biceps
|LP
|FP
|FP
|T
|Asim Richards
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
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Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. That practice report is an estimation.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Jonathan Allen
|Not injury related - resting player
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|S
|Bryan Cook
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Jalen Davis
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Doubtful
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|Hamstring
|-
|-
|DNP
|Questionable
|DT
|B.J. Hill
|Not injury related - resting player
|-
|LP
|DNP
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|Not injury related - resting player
|-
|-
|DNP
|G
|Dalton Risner
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
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