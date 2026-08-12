Game Preview: Jaguars vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

SAINTS vs. JAGUARS CONNECTIONS

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., was a ﬁrst round pick of Jacksonville in 2021 and played for the Jaguars for his ﬁrst ﬁve NFL seasons before signing with the Saints in the offseason. Etienne, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro were college teammates at Clemson.

Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss and Orhorhoro were teammates in Atlanta from 2024-25.

New Orleans linebacker Chris Rumph II prepped at Bucholz (Gainesville, Fla.) HS. Rumph and Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams were college teammates at Duke.

Saints Special Teams Coordinator Phil Galiano served on the same Rutgers coaching staff with Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile from 2014-15. Campanile and Jacksonville Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Mathieu Araujo tutored Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom at Boston College from 2016-17, when they served on the Eagles defensive coaching staff. Yiadom and Jaguars tight end Hunter Long were Boston College teammates in 2017.

Yiadom and Giants cornerback Corey Ballantine were teammates with the New York Giants in 2020. Saints linebacker Anfernee Jennings and Ballantine were teammates with the New England Patriots in 2025.

Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Kyle Wilber prepped at Apopka (Fla.) HS and served on the same Green Bay coaching staff with Campanile and Jaguars Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins in 2024.

Saints safety Terrell Burgess, guard David Edwards and Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell were teammates with the Los Angeles Rams, with Edwards being tutored by Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen, who was the team's offensive coordinator. Edwards and Jacksonville guard Cole Van Lanen were college teammates at Wisconsin from 2016-18.

Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley and Jaguars Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Shane Waldron served on the same Los Angeles Rams coaching staff in 2020. Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore, Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent, Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier and Jaguars Offensive Line Coach Shaun Sarrett served on Staley's coaching staff with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., a product of Walker HS, was a standout at Louisiana State University, leading the Football Bowl Subdivision with 17 touchdown grabs in 2023.

New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler played with Jacksonville tackle Anton Harrison at Oklahoma, who also played with Saints linebacker Danny Stutsman, who prepped at Foundation (Winter Garden, Fla.) Academy.

Saints Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis helped tutor the Jacksonville defensive line in 2016.

New Orleans Offensive Coord. Doug Nussmeier served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks at Florida from 2015-17.

New Orleans safety Justin Reid and Jacksonville tackle Walker Little were college teammates at Stanford.

Jacksonville Vice President of Community Impact & Football Development Adriel Rocha is a Mississippi Gulf Coast native who graduated from Southern Mississippi in 2010 and worked in the Saints front office from 2012-16.

New Orleans EDGE Fadil Diggs, Jacksonville running back LeQuint Allen, wide receiver Trebor Pena and safety Antonio Johnson were college teammates at Syracuse.

Diggs and Jaguars defensive tackle Albert Regis were teammates at Texas A&M.

Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley played at the University of South Alabama from 2022-23.

Saints Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Kyle Valero served as a student assistant at Florida State from 2008-09, where he attended school and graduated.

Jaguars wide receiver Tim Jones prepped at Biloxi (Miss.) HS and played at Southern Mississippi.

New Orleans defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, guard William Sherman and Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers were teammates with the New England Patriots from 2021-22.

Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. spent the 2022 season on the Jaguars practice squad.

Austin, Saints running back Audric Estime and Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser were college teammates at Notre Dame.

New Orleans defensive lineman Myles Cole was a seventh round pick of the Jaguars in 2024 and played in eight games for Jacksonville his rookie year.

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Pete Werner and defensive end Chase Young played with Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton at Ohio State.

Young, New Orleans defensive lineman John Ridgeway III and Jacksonville running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. were teammates in Washington in 2023.

Jacksonville defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson prepped at Navarre (Fla.) HS and played at LSU in 2023.

Saints defensive back Jordan Howden, Jaguars defensive end Danny Striggow and wide receiver Brady Boyd were college teammates at Minnesota.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Boyd were college teammates at Texas Tech from 2022-23.

Saints Video Director Dave Desposito served as assistant video director in Jacksonville from 1998-2001.

Jacksonville Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Tyler Tettleton served on the same LSU coaching staff with New Orleans Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan in 2020.

Jaguars Running Backs Coach Chad Morton was a sixth round pick of the Saints in 2000 and played for the Black and Gold his rookie season.

Saints Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams and Jacksonville Tight Ends Coach Richard Angulo served on the same Baltimore coaching staff in 2021.

Jacksonville quarterback Nick Mullens played at Southern Mississippi from 2013-16.

Saints guard Jeremiah Wright and Jaguars tackle Kilian Zierer were college teammates at Auburn from 2020-22.

Wright and Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod were Tigers teammates from 2023-24.

Saints defensive tackle Brien Taylor Jr. played at the University of Florida from 2024-25.

Jaguars defensive lineman Kelvie Rose played at Louisiana Tech.

New Orleans wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and Jacksonville defensive end B.J. Green were college teammates at Arizona State in 2023.

Saints cornerback Quincy Riley and Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah were teammates at Louisville in 2022.

Jacksonville cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunt-er played at Jackson State in 2022.

New Orleans tackle Alan Herron played with Jacksonville safety Jalen Huskey at Maryland.

Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones prepped at Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) HS.

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore and Jacksonville cornerback Jourdan Lewis were teammates with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

Saints tight end Cody Hardy and Jaguars cornerback Dev-on Marshall were college teammates at North Carolina State in 2025.