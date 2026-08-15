Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 24, New Orleans Saints 20 | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

With the top players from both teams sitting out following a beneficial joint practice Thursday, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday in the teams' opening game of the 2026 preseason.

While reserve Spencer Rattler got the start at quarterback, it was Zach Wilson who had the more impactful game. The former No. 2 overall draft pick was 11 of 16 for 145 yards and a touchdown pass. Rattler was was eight of 11 for 42 yards with a lost fumble. Hunter Dekkers played the final 8:27 of the game and almost engineered a game-winning drive before the final pass of the game ended up incomplete in the left corner of the end zone. Dekkers was eight of 15 for 69 yards.