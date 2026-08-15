Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 24, New Orleans Saints 20 | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

With the top players from both teams sitting out following a beneficial joint practice Thursday, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday in the teams' opening game of the 2026 preseason.
While reserve Spencer Rattler got the start at quarterback, it was Zach Wilson who had the more impactful game. The former No. 2 overall draft pick was 11 of 16 for 145 yards and a touchdown pass. Rattler was was eight of 11 for 42 yards with a lost fumble. Hunter Dekkers played the final 8:27 of the game and almost engineered a game-winning drive before the final pass of the game ended up incomplete in the left corner of the end zone. Dekkers was eight of 15 for 69 yards.
Saints kicker Tanner Brown made a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 29-yarder to end the first half while incumbent Charlie Smyth missed from 52 yards. Saints rookie tight end Oscar Delp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Wilson. That score was set up by receiver Bub Means' 27-yard reception to the 1-yard line.
Means had a big game with four catches for 77 yards while rookie Barion Brown had four catches for 53 yards. Running back Audric Estime scored the first points on a 9-yard run just 21 seconds into the game but left the game in the second quarter after taking an awkward hit on a reception.
Saints linebacker Jaylan Ford had an interception as did defensive back Jayden Price, who has had a very strong training camp. Price's pick set up the touchdown by Delp. The defense had three sacks in the first half (four for the game), edge Michael Heldman had two of them.
The game got off to an exciting start when veteran running back Ty Chandler returned the opening kickoff 86 yards. Chandler's kickoff return was the longest by the Saints in a preseason game since Aug. 12, 2010 when Larry Beavers returned one 97 yards against the Patriots.
The Saints will travel to the Los Angeles area on Monday ahead of joint practices against the Dallas Cowboys (Tuesday), the Los Angeles Rams (Thursday) and a Saturday preseason game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.