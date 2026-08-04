New Orleans Saints kick off 2026 season with 50/50 raffle to benefit local charities

The New Orleans Saints today announced the beneficiaries of the team's 2026 50/50 Raffle initiative.
Now in its 11th season, the 50/50 Raffle continues to serve as a pillar of the Saints' community impact efforts. The program supports a wide range of nonprofit organizations across the Gulf South region, with a different charitable partner featured at every Saints game throughout the 2026 NFL season. A portion of raffle proceeds will directly benefit each organization's mission and local programming.
"Each year, our fans make a profound and lasting impact on our community through their support of the 50/50 Raffle," said Gayle Benson, Owner and CEO of the New Orleans Saints. "Their generosity strengthens the organizations that serve our region with such dedication, and it reflects the very best of who we are as a community. I am deeply grateful for their continued commitment and look forward to another season of meaningful partnership and shared purpose."
2026 Season Beneficiaries:
Preseason WEEK 1: New Orleans Recreation Development Commission and Jefferson Parish Parks & Recreation
Opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Game Date: August 15, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: August 13, 2026
NORD/JPRD supports youth sports development (NFL Flag, Jr. Pelicans League for NORD) and adult recreation programs that promote healthy lifestyles, teamwork, and community engagement.
WEEK 1: New Orleans Fire Department
Opponent: at Detroit Lions
Game Date: September 13, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: September 11, 2026
NOFD protects residents and visitors through fire suppression, EMS response, rescue operations, and public safety education.
WEEK 2: Women’s New Life Center
Opponent: at Baltimore Ravens
Game Date: September 20, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: September 18, 2026
WNLC offers free counseling, medical care, education, and long-term support for women facing unplanned pregnancies and other life challenges.
WEEK 3: New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation
Opponent: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Game Date: September 27, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: September 25, 2026
NOPSF advances public safety initiatives, officer wellness, and community-building efforts through training, resources, and strategic partnerships.
WEEK 4: Team Gleason
Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Game Date: October 5, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: October 3, 2026
Team Gleason empowers individuals living with ALS through technology, equipment, and support services.
WEEK 5: Ochsner Health Children’s Hospital – Pediatric Cancer
Opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Game Date: October 11, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: October 9, 2026
Ochsner Health provides comprehensive, compassionate care for children battling cancer and blood disorders.
WEEK 6: Eden House
Opponent: at. New York Giants
Game Date: October 18, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: October 16, 2026
Eden House provides residential recovery, counseling, workforce development, and trauma-informed services for survivors of human trafficking.
WEEK 7: American Red Cross of Louisiana
Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Paris)
Game Date: October 25, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: October 23, 2026
American Red Cross of Louisiana delivers disaster relief, emergency assistance, blood services, and support for military families locally and globally.
WEEK 9: Louisiana SPCA
Opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns
Game Date: November 8, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: November 6, 2026
LSPCA promotes animal welfare through rescue, adoption, veterinary care, and humane education, strengthening connections between pets and families across Louisiana.
WEEK 10: Volunteers of America – Southeast Louisiana
Opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers
Game Date: November 15, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: November 13, 2026
VOA provides housing assistance, mental health programs, and community support to veterans transitioning to stable housing and employment.
WEEK 11: New Orleans Family Justice Center
Opponent: at Chicago Bears
Game Date: November 22, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: November 20, 2026
NOFJC serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and child abuse through coordinated legal, counseling, advocacy, and support services.
WEEK 12: New Orleans Opera Association
Opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals
Game Date: November 29, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: November 27, 2026
One of America's oldest opera companies, enriching regional culture through performances, education, and community engagement.
WEEK 13: Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana
Opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers
Game Date: December 6, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: December 4, 2026
Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, fostering hope and resilience.
WEEK 14: Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Opponent: at Carolina Panthers
Game Date: December 13, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: December 11, 2026
The Gulf South's only full-time professional orchestra, inspiring creativity and cultural appreciation through performances and educational programs.
WEEK 15: YouthForce NOLA
Opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Game Date: December 20, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: December 18, 2026
YouthForce NOLA prepares high school students for career success through training, internships, and workforce pathways in high-demand industries.
WEEK 16: Arete Scholars – Louisiana Chapter
Opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Game Date: September 20, 2026
Ticket Sales Start Online: September 18, 2026
Arete Scholars provides scholarships and school-choice opportunities for students from low-income families.
WEEK 17: New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS)
Opponent: at Atlanta Falcons
Game Date: January 3, 2027
Ticket Sales Start Online: January 1, 2027
NOEMS provides pre-hospital emergency medical care, event support, and community health education across New Orleans.
WEEK 18: New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA)
Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Game Date: January 9 or 10, 2027
Ticket Sales Start Online: January 7 or 8, 2027
NOCCA's mission is to provide a world-class, pre-professional arts education for every young person in Louisiana.
How to Participate:
Individuals located in Louisiana at the time of purchase may begin buying raffle tickets online at 9 a.m. two days prior to the game. In-person ticket sales will be available at Caesars Superdome starting 2 hours before kickoff. All raffles will close at the end of the 3rd quarter of each game. Winners will be announced in stadium and online at https://www.neworleanssaints.com/community/5050.
For more information on how to buy tickets or get involved, please visit https://www.neworleanssaints.com/community/5050 or follow us on social media.