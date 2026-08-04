New Orleans Saints kick off 2026 season with 50/50 raffle to benefit local charities

The New Orleans Saints today announced the beneficiaries of the team's 2026 50/50 Raffle initiative.

Now in its 11th season, the 50/50 Raffle continues to serve as a pillar of the Saints' community impact efforts. The program supports a wide range of nonprofit organizations across the Gulf South region, with a different charitable partner featured at every Saints game throughout the 2026 NFL season. A portion of raffle proceeds will directly benefit each organization's mission and local programming.

"Each year, our fans make a profound and lasting impact on our community through their support of the 50/50 Raffle," said Gayle Benson, Owner and CEO of the New Orleans Saints. "Their generosity strengthens the organizations that serve our region with such dedication, and it reflects the very best of who we are as a community. I am deeply grateful for their continued commitment and look forward to another season of meaningful partnership and shared purpose."

2026 Season Beneficiaries:

Preseason WEEK 1: New Orleans Recreation Development Commission and Jefferson Parish Parks & Recreation

Opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Game Date: August 15, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: August 13, 2026

NORD/JPRD supports youth sports development (NFL Flag, Jr. Pelicans League for NORD) and adult recreation programs that promote healthy lifestyles, teamwork, and community engagement.

WEEK 1: New Orleans Fire Department

Opponent: at Detroit Lions

Game Date: September 13, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: September 11, 2026

NOFD protects residents and visitors through fire suppression, EMS response, rescue operations, and public safety education.

WEEK 2: Women’s New Life Center

Opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

Game Date: September 20, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: September 18, 2026

WNLC offers free counseling, medical care, education, and long-term support for women facing unplanned pregnancies and other life challenges.

WEEK 3: New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation

Opponent: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Game Date: September 27, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: September 25, 2026

NOPSF advances public safety initiatives, officer wellness, and community-building efforts through training, resources, and strategic partnerships.

WEEK 4: Team Gleason

Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Game Date: October 5, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: October 3, 2026

Team Gleason empowers individuals living with ALS through technology, equipment, and support services.

WEEK 5: Ochsner Health Children’s Hospital – Pediatric Cancer

Opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Game Date: October 11, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: October 9, 2026

Ochsner Health provides comprehensive, compassionate care for children battling cancer and blood disorders.

WEEK 6: Eden House

Opponent: at. New York Giants

Game Date: October 18, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: October 16, 2026

Eden House provides residential recovery, counseling, workforce development, and trauma-informed services for survivors of human trafficking.

WEEK 7: American Red Cross of Louisiana

Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Paris)

Game Date: October 25, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: October 23, 2026

American Red Cross of Louisiana delivers disaster relief, emergency assistance, blood services, and support for military families locally and globally.

WEEK 9: Louisiana SPCA

Opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

Game Date: November 8, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: November 6, 2026

LSPCA promotes animal welfare through rescue, adoption, veterinary care, and humane education, strengthening connections between pets and families across Louisiana.

WEEK 10: Volunteers of America – Southeast Louisiana

Opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

Game Date: November 15, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: November 13, 2026

VOA provides housing assistance, mental health programs, and community support to veterans transitioning to stable housing and employment.

WEEK 11: New Orleans Family Justice Center

Opponent: at Chicago Bears

Game Date: November 22, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: November 20, 2026

NOFJC serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and child abuse through coordinated legal, counseling, advocacy, and support services.

WEEK 12: New Orleans Opera Association

Opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

Game Date: November 29, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: November 27, 2026

One of America's oldest opera companies, enriching regional culture through performances, education, and community engagement.

WEEK 13: Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana

Opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

Game Date: December 6, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: December 4, 2026

Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, fostering hope and resilience.

WEEK 14: Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Opponent: at Carolina Panthers

Game Date: December 13, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: December 11, 2026

The Gulf South's only full-time professional orchestra, inspiring creativity and cultural appreciation through performances and educational programs.

WEEK 15: YouthForce NOLA

Opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game Date: December 20, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: December 18, 2026

YouthForce NOLA prepares high school students for career success through training, internships, and workforce pathways in high-demand industries.

WEEK 16: Arete Scholars – Louisiana Chapter

Opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Game Date: September 20, 2026

Ticket Sales Start Online: September 18, 2026

Arete Scholars provides scholarships and school-choice opportunities for students from low-income families.

WEEK 17: New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS)

Opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

Game Date: January 3, 2027

Ticket Sales Start Online: January 1, 2027

NOEMS provides pre-hospital emergency medical care, event support, and community health education across New Orleans.

WEEK 18: New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA)

Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game Date: January 9 or 10, 2027

Ticket Sales Start Online: January 7 or 8, 2027

NOCCA's mission is to provide a world-class, pre-professional arts education for every young person in Louisiana.

How to Participate:

Individuals located in Louisiana at the time of purchase may begin buying raffle tickets online at 9 a.m. two days prior to the game. In-person ticket sales will be available at Caesars Superdome starting 2 hours before kickoff. All raffles will close at the end of the 3rd quarter of each game. Winners will be announced in stadium and online at https://www.neworleanssaints.com/community/5050.