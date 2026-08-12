Saints vs. Jaguars | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1 | Gameday Guide

SAINTS-JAGUARS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION
SAINTS-JAGUARS GAME OVERVIEW:
The New Orleans Saints will kick off their 60th season and take on the Jacksonville Jaguars following a joint practice on Thursday, leading off at 3:00 p.m. CT from the Caesars Superdome. Joel Meyers, Jon Stinchcomb and Terron Armstead will have have the call on the Gray Television network of stations (WVUE-FOX 8 locally), while Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak will broadcast on the Saints Radio Network airwaves (WWL Radio locally). Mario Jerez, Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez will present the game in Spanish on the Tropical Radio network of stations.
In the regular season, the Saints and Jaguars have met eight times, with New Orleans holding a 5-3 series lead. The last meeting between the two teams came in an Oct. 19, 2023 Thursday Night Football matchup that saw the Jaguars claim a 31-24 victory over the Saints. The Saints lead the preseason series, 2-1-1 after the teams played to a l7-17 tie on Aug. l7, 2025.
SAINTS-JAGUARS TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: WVUE FOX 8 locally and NFL Network nationally
Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb (color analyst) and Terron Armstead (sideline reporter)
- Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
- Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
NFL GAME STREAMING & HOW TO WATCH DETAILS:
For the 2026 NFL preseason, Saints fans will be able to stream games internationally in France and Italy. Geo-restrictions apply.
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $99.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as NFL RedZone, full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
SAINTS MOBILE APP:
Enhance your gameday experience at the Caesars Superdome or from at home with advanced game stats, play-by-play, video highlights, live pregame and postgame reactions + more! Download the Saints app >>
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:
Welcome back to the Caesars Superdome! Whether it's your first game or you've been in that number for years, use this guide to get ready for gameday and make the most of your time at the Dome. From mobile tickets and your designated entry gate to security, concessions, Champions Square, and more, you'll find the information you need for a smooth arrival and a great Saints gameday. Here is our full list of what fans need to know before arriving on gameday.
MOBILE TICKETING & PARKING:
The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the Saints app or SeatGeek app. Saints ticket holders looking for more information about accessing, transferring, or selling your tickets can find more information and step-by-step tutorials on our Mobile Tickets Guide.
Reminder: Champions Square will only be available to ticketed guests. You will now be screened, and your tickets scanned at our two Champions Square entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) on the street level.
Once you enter Champions Square, you are now in the action and are able to navigate the full exterior of the Caesars Superdome, 360°. As a reminder, gates at the Caesars Superdome will continue to open 2 hours before kickoff and re-entry will not be permitted once you enter through the Champions Square entrances.
CLEAR BAG POLICY REMINDER:
The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the Caesars Superdome:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, 6.5" x 4.5", with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
GAMEDAY PARKING & TRAFFIC:
Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game. During the course of the 2026 NFL season, ASM will implement enhanced vehicle screening of all vehicles that pass through and park within close proximity of the building. Only vehicles parking within close proximity to the stadium will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search. This would include guests who are parking in the A, B or C lanes of Caesars Superdome Garages 1, 2, 5 and 6 and both ADA East and West Lots. Click here for more parking and traffic information >>
Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? Simply download the Saints App presented by Verizon and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone to make your gameday commute a breeze.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT
PREGAME & HALFTIME PERFORMANCES:
Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off and will include a special performance by PaperChase. It will conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.
Reminder: Champions Square will only be available to ticketed guests. You will now be screened, and your tickets scanned at our two Champions Square entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) on the street level.
Once you enter Champions Square, you are now in the action and are able to navigate the full exterior of the Caesars Superdome, 360°. As a reminder, gates at the Caesars Superdome will continue to open 2 hours before kickoff and re-entry will not be permitted once you enter through the Champions Square entrances.
This week's National Anthem will be performed by Nola Arcement and fans will enjoy a Jr. Cheer Krewe performance at halftime.
SAINTS GAMEDAY BELL PRESENTED BY CAESARS:
Ring in a new gameday tradition on Sunday as we introduce our Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars in Champions Square this season. Inspired by the city's iconic St. Louis Cathedral, various Saints legends will be on hand to ring the bell at 90, 60 and 30 minutes prior to kickoff as a cue for our fans to start moving into the Caesars Superdome to bring the energy as our Saints take the field! Fans will also be able to ring the bell virtually with the team on the Saints Mobile App all season long.
50/50 RAFFLE WEEK:
Fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets now through the end of the third quarter on gameday to benefit NORD/JPRD. Click here for 50/50 raffle details, ticket prices and winning numbers >>
SAINTS PRO SHOP:
Fans can shop the latest collection of official team gear at the Saints Pro Shop at Gate A Ground, Gate H Plaza, or Gate F Terrace in addition to our satellite locations at Champions Square, exterior locations at Gate B & G, Plaza level kiosks at Gates B & D, Loge level kiosks at Gates A & E and Terrance level kiosks at Gate B.
GAMEDAY PROGRAM:
Fans have a chance to purchase the Saints Gameday Program online this season, courtesy of Renaissance Publishing. Click here to purchase the weekly gameday program >>