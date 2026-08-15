Halftime Update: New Orleans Saints 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 6 | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

The New Orleans Saints are celebrating their 60th season and the first preseason game of 2026 almost started exactly like the team's first game in 1967, when John Gilliam returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown at old Tulane Stadium. Veteran running back Ty Chandler came up a little bit short Saturday at the Caesars Superdome, as he was tackled at the 9-yard line after an 86-yard return. Running back Audric Estime then raced around the left side for an opening 9-yard touchdown, just 21 seconds into the game. The Saints dominated the play and entered halftime with a 20-6 lead.

Saints kicker Tanner Brown made a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 29-yarder to end the half. Saints rookie tight end Oscar Delp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass with 3:02 to play. That score was set up by receiver Bub Means' 27-yard reception to the 1-yard line. Jaguars kicker Cam Little made 54- and 32-yard field goals for Jacksonville's points.

Spencer Rattler, in his third season out of South Carolina, started for the Saints and was eight of 11 for 42 yards with a lost fumble. Starting quarterback Tyler Shough saw plenty of reps in Thursday's joint practice against the Jaguars and sat out the game along with most of the other offensive and defensive starters. Veteran quarterback Zach Wilson entered late in the second quarter and was seven of 12 for 112 yards and the touchdown pass to Delp.

Estime ran the ball five times for 28 yards but left the game in the second quarter after taking an awkward hit on a reception. Means had four receptions for 77 yards.

Saints linebacker Jaylan Ford had an interception as did defensive back Jayden Price, who has had a very strong training camp. Price's pick set up the touchdown by Delp. The defense had three sacks in the half.

Chandler's kickoff return was the longest by the Saints in a preseason game since Aug. 12, 2010 when Larry Beavers returned one 97 yards against the Patriots.