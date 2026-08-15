Postgame Quotes: Jacksonville Jaguars 24, New Orleans Saints 20 | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

Saints Edge Michael Heldman

On how he came up with his sack celebration:

"I didn't want to, like, copy anyone's or do something just normal, and I literally thought of it last night. I was also on TikTok before I go to bed, just a couple minutes, and I saw some Marvel clips and I'm like, that's kind of hard. So yeah, it was just kind of how I came up with it."

On whether he's a Doctor Strange fan or just saw it on TikTok:

"It's really just watching Marvel stuff, you know, Ryan Burns does the whole Spider-Man thing — I can't do that. And like, no one's ever hit the Doctor Strange. I'm like, that would be kind of cool. I am a big Marvel fan, so it is pretty cool to hit that in-game. So I just had to go get the sacks first to do it."

On how he felt about his day overall:

"In our joint practice, it wasn't my best day, and in the league, you have to grow from that and learn. Coming into the game, I've never had this much excitement going into a game before. I felt a little more nervous in college — not nervous nervous, but I felt excited to get out here. So it was just like, kept hunting, kept hunting — when my opportunity was to get out on the field, just go hunt, go hunt. And then I got there, you know what I'm saying? So it's cool to have those first moments in the league. In the moment, you're just in a football game, and then when you're on the sidelines, you're like, 'Wow, I'm in the NFL.' It's super cool. So I'm very happy about it and excited about it, and excited for the future games."

On whether getting a lot of snaps helps to get in a rhythm:

"Yeah, it helps. It's nice. Growing up, it's just really taking advantage of the reps you get, not counting reps. We had Jon Gordon come in — he's written a lot of great books, a good speaker too, and he talked about being a hero, which is like waiting for the moment and letting the clock run down, versus being a warrior and attacking every second of the game, not worrying about when it's going in. I can feel myself doing that in college sometimes, and here I'm just like, every moment, attack it. So whenever the reps I had — when I was on kickoff, I was waiting for my turn to get on special teams and I did, I was excited for that. But just playing defensive snaps, it was exciting to get out there and attack every rep, make it mean everything. Because every play counts in football."

On reviewing both of his sacks and what led to them:

"You know, kind of attacking it — it's more of just, if you don't have power in this game you can't really get anywhere, and I'm a big guy. My philosophy is set things up, playing chess with the guy throughout the game. Several times when I attacked him, they're really good with throwing your hands down when you get pressure and standing you up — that's why they like to throw your hands down. And I got put on the ground several times, and I'm like, 'Man, this is embarrassing.' But I felt like I needed to adjust. So throughout the game, instead of attacking power, I'd show that I'm attacking power to get off quick, dip, use my bend, get the quarterback. And it worked. One of my TFLs too — he came at me aggressively, and I know if I attacked him I would've stood him up, but I knew he would've tried to throw me down again. So I took the liberty of going inside and making a play on the running back. That's a risk you take — there's a reward, and if you don't make the tackle, you might get called on the sideline, but that's just really playing the game within the game, playing chess. Sometimes you gotta set up things, and guys will see that, and maybe start you out differently at different games. So it's really just playing that chess match on the field."

On whether the confidence or excitement he found helps him take risks:

"I'd say not really — it's more just that I'm excited to play the game. A little bit, but it's more like, even if you're not having the best game, or maybe you are having a good game, but you just find yourself going you have to keep going, keep going. It's really still playing that chess match with the guy in front of you, understanding what they're going to do, and the down and distance and where they are on the field. It's really just continuing to play the game. Your highs are your highs, get back to the middle; your lows are your lows, get back to the middle. Really just staying in the middle every time and attacking it."

On how it felt to take those risks and get rewarded with two sacks:

"Felt good, it felt really good. All the guys were getting hyped on the sidelines. Like I said, I did not have a good practice two days ago. So just being out there, the guys were hyped — 'Yeah Mike, so Money Mike' — it is just cool being out there. Attacking it and really doing what I can to help this team win, and it just shows what I can do. A lot of guys attacked our defense — being able to help this team win is really the biggest thing. I think that's the exciting part, showing what I can do. I'm basically every phase besides offense."

On entering the stadium for the first time and what that moment was like:

"This is the biggest stadium I've ever been in — I'm from Michigan, so Ford Field is decently big, but this place is booming, the Who Dat chant, everything. It was a surreal moment going out to warm up — I'm like, man, I'm in the NFL, all right, time to attack. So that's kind of how I felt going into it."

On what this opportunity with the Saints means to him:

"It means a lot. I am an undrafted rookie, I have to do everything to make this team. Just putting myself out there, putting good plays out there, and even if it is not making the tackle or getting the sack, it is doing my job at physical 100%, everything on the line every single day, every single game, to show what I can do to make the team. It is also growing closer together everyday with the dudes in that locker room too — learning from Grando (Carl Granderson), from Chase (Young), from Cam (Jordan), Tyree (Wilson) coming in as well. Learning from all those guys is an advantage I am taking. So, the biggest thing is living it every day and enjoying it. I think it's a big opportunity, and I'm excited for the next two games and joint practices we have."

On his performance at rookie talent night:

"My coach was like, 'Listen, none of the edges have been booed, so you better bring your A-game.' And I was like, all right. I was going to do certain songs — I felt like 'No Diggity,' little Dr. Dre rap at the beginning. I just went out there, had some good moves, killing it. I literally was listening to it every night after practice on my way back to the hotel, got it memorized, and everyone enjoyed it. So yeah, definitely killed it for sure."

On whether he came up with the sack celebration idea just last night:

"Yeah, it's just one of those things that came to me, so I went with it. Kind of like Cam Jordan with his levels — I've never seen anyone do that before. So everyone has their own thing, if that makes sense. That was the first time I did it. My first sack was the first time I did it. This is something I thought of — I'm like, all right, if this looks bad, oh well.

On whether he had a celebration in college:

"I had a couple. I'm a devout Christian, so I always point to the sky, praise Jesus in everything I do — I'm still going to pull that out and thank him for everything, for putting me here. But I thought it'd be nice to have something different. I always did a high kick, a baseball bat swing — I did that once. So I thought I'd try to find something else. I'm in the league now. Something that stands out, I guess. All the guys were like, 'Hey Mike, it's time to go get some.' I'm like, 'I got you. So that's kind of how it was.'"

On the practice where he felt he had a bad day, and how he processed it:

"Going in, I was excited, but as a new team (we practice with), nerves creeping in a little, but I was still hype, ready to go. I go in, and I have a couple good plays, but there was one, where we didn't really know much about them, so we went in kind of blind. I went to attack the tackle — I thought he was passing, so I was bull-rushing, and I didn't realize the running back ran right into that gap. It was a run play, and I'm rushing through it like it's a pass — it looked so bad on film, I am like, can we go to the next clip please? Then there was one where I had a call to drop but I did not — I thought the ball was on one side. It was more that I was seeing something and just locking in instead of slowing it down. That is what hurt me most, because I know the playbook, I know where to go — it's just those small things, slowing the game down, seeing it, then attacking it. Today, I was able to be cool, go in and attack it, and I was excited, and that really slowed the game down for me — studying them, watching their tape, seeing little tells with formations and motions, being able to see those things and then get the play call and know, all right, I have to drop on this or rush on this, now let's see what formation they're giving me. So I was able to really slow it down. But those plays are embarrassing — you just want to go out there and play well."

On when he felt like he'd moved past the bad practice:

"I was kind of over it when I woke up, but we still had to finish our clips in the morning, so I'm like, man, I still got several bad plays. So, I got over it, and It was really just praying — I sat in my hotel room, prayed a lot, talked to my wife, and it was really just one of those things where it's a game tomorrow, put it behind you. You have to put plays behind you if maybe they're not your best, and just keep going, have fun with it. I came in today with my stomach a little gurgly in the morning, but I got over it, I was like, man, this is exciting. So I just had a rush, and I was out there the whole time, and here we are. It's really just calming down and trusting in the Lord that no matter what, I'm still his child, I am still alive, and I am still playing ball. I think that is the biggest thing — just going and playing, doing your job, going 100%, and you cannot do anything wrong there."

On the kind of feedback he gets from Chase and Cam: