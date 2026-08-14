Saints and Legends Global enhance food and beverage experience at Caesars Superdome for 2026 season

The New Orleans Saints and Legends Global today announced a series of enhancements to the food and beverage program at Caesars Superdome, reflecting a strengthened commitment to New Orleans culture and community ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

In celebration of the Saints' 60th season, fans will see an expanded lineup of local partners, increased Louisiana‑inspired menu options, and new fan‑friendly value pricing designed to deliver greater quality and value throughout the Superdome. Traditional favorites including select draft beer, hot dogs, popcorn, pretzels, nachos, and Dasani water will be available for $6.00, honoring the Caesars Superdome's 60th anniversary.

This season's food and beverage program places a renewed emphasis on local partners, regional products, and authentic Louisiana flavors across both Premium and Concessions. Partnerships have expanded with well‑known brands including TABASCO®, American Seafood, Capital City, Carnival Brands, Blue Plate, Blue Bell, Haydel's Bakery, JCB Creations, Labella's, and Leidenheimer, among others. Local concessionaire partners include Ballard Brands, King Creole, Mrs. Wheats, Sweet Soulfood and more.

Returning favorites include étouffée's, po‑boys, meat pies, cochon de lait, jambalaya, gumbo, red beans & rice, seafood nachos, beignets, and Hubig's pies, along with the highly anticipated return of Lucky Dog.

"The Superdome has always been a reflection of our city, and this year we're taking that connection even further," said Dennis Lauscha, President of the New Orleans Saints. "As we celebrate our 60th season, we want every fan who walks through our doors to feel the culture, flavor, and spirit of New Orleans in every part of their gameday experience, especially the food."

Fan‑Friendly Value: The $6 Anniversary Menu

To honor six decades of Saints football and Superdome history, the Saints and Legends Global have introduced a special $6 value menu, featuring:

Select Draft Beer

Hot dogs

Popcorn

Pretzels

Nachos

Dasani Water

This initiative reinforces the organization's commitment to accessibility, value, and fan satisfaction.

Enhanced Beverage Program

The beverage experience inside the Superdome has also undergone a major refresh, including:

Lower overall beer pricing

Expanded 16 oz beer variety

Increased 12 oz canned beer options for more affordable price points

Broader selection of local craft beers

A new signature cocktail program featuring two cocktails created in partnership with Jewel of the South

Introduction of new souvenir vessels across beverage offerings

Majority of pricing held flat year‑over‑year

"Our goal is to deliver a best‑in‑class food and beverage experience that feels unmistakably New Orleans," said Miles Tully Jr., Caesars Superdome Vice President of Hospitality for Legends Global. "From expanding local partnerships to introducing new specialty items and value pricing, we're proud to offer fans more quality, more variety, and more of the flavors they love — all while keeping accessibility at the forefront."

New Rotating Specialty Items

Fans will also see new rotating specialty offerings throughout the season, including:

Specialty Po Boys

Specialty Hot Dogs

Bayou Smash Burgers

Pork and Alligator Burger

Dome Nachos w/choice of Pork Carnitas, Chicken Tinga or House Made Seafood Queso

Premium Experience Enhancements

Premium guests will enjoy upgraded offerings, including:

A new "Pick Your Own" à la carte suite program

Enhanced sponsor integration and visibility

Elevated culinary options featuring local ingredients and regional favorites

Community Impact

The Saints and Legends Global will continue their commitment to supporting the New Orleans community through expanded food recovery and donation efforts. All unused, safe‑to‑donate food from Saints home games will be collected and delivered to Second Harvest Food Bank, ensuring that surplus meals directly benefit families and individuals across Southeast Louisiana. This partnership reinforces the organization's focus on reducing waste, fighting food insecurity, and keeping valuable resources within the community.

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