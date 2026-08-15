Game Notes: Jacksonville Jaguars 24, New Orleans Saints 20 | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

- The Saints fell to Jacksonville 24-20. On Monday afternoon, New Orleans will travel to Southern California and participate in joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams before facing the Rams on Saturday, August 22 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be broadcast on the Gray Television Network of stations (WVUE FOX 8 locally) with a 3:00 p.m. CT kickoff.
- The Saints finished with 277 total yards. New Orleans was 27-of-42 for 221 passing yards and had 56 rushing yards on 16 carries. In the opening half, New Orleans netted 176 total yards. The Saints were 15-of-23 for 154 passing yards and had 38 rushing yards.
- RB Ty Chandler set up New Orleans' first touchdown after taking the opening kickoff 86 yards to Jacksonville's nine-yard line. Chandler added six carries for 24 yards.
- Chandler's return was the Saints the longest kickoff return in the preseason since a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by WR Larry Beavers at New England on Aug. 12, 2010.
- RB Audric Estimé scored the first touchdown with a nine-yard rush on the first play of the opening possession. Estime carried five times for 28 yards. It was the first time the Saints scored a touchdown on their opening preseason drive since Aug. 13, 2023, vs. Kansas City.
- QB Spencer Rattler got the start and completed eight-of-11 passes for 42 yards. Zach Wilson relieved Rattler midway though the second quarter and completed 11-of-16 passes for 145 yards with a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie TE Oscar Delp. Hunter Dekkers took over in the fourth quarter and completed 8-of-15 for 69 yards, leading the Saints to the Jacksonville two-yard line for the final play of the contest.
- WR Bub Means had four receptions for a game-high 77 yards. Rookie WR/RS Barion Brown caught four balls for 53 yards.
- K Tanner Brown made two-of-two field goals.
- LB Jaylan Ford had a red zone interception to end Jacksonville's opening drive. Ford had seven tackles (three solo), with an interception, as well as one special teams stop.
- DB Dalys Beanum led the team with 11 tackles.
- New Orleans had their second interception of the first half with a second quarter pick by CB Jayden Price, which set up a Zach Wilson-Means 27-yard completion followed by a Wilson-Oscar Delp one-yard touchdown connection. Price also had two pass breakups and one special teams tackle.
- Edge Michael Heldman had two of New Orleans' four sacks with fellow edge defenders Fadil Diggs and Garrett Nelson adding takedowns. Heldman finished with six total tackles (three solo), including three stops for loss.
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