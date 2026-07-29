Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 1

"He's gotten comfortable standing in front of everyone talking, demanding what he wants. I think that comes from he and Kellen (Moore) being on the same page, and Kellen giving him a little bit more rein to say look this your team, go ahead and take over. Them two have a lot of synergy. And then it's just giving Tyler the space and the push to take over the team and lead. Even though, year 2 — I always tell people, the years don't matter. It's who respects who. The team respects Tyler." - Alvin Kamara