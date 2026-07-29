Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 1

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, July 29.
Potential for the '26 season
"I think this team has their eyes on the prize. I talked to these guys in the offseason like I was still part of the team, still in all the group chats. But when I think about what this team can do — we were on the cusp of realizing our potential last year — and that's all you can hope for, is knowing that you have major potential that you have to achieve." - Cam Jordan
"I think we've got a lot of good going on in the building. It's a lot of good energy. A lot of talent. Obviously, last year wasn't what we wanted at all, in any aspect. So I think just kind of wiping the slate clean, getting some fresh energy in here, just refocusing and kind of balancing out and moving forward. It's a good vibe going." - Alvin Kamara
Tyler Shough steps into leadership role
"He's gotten comfortable standing in front of everyone talking, demanding what he wants. I think that comes from he and Kellen (Moore) being on the same page, and Kellen giving him a little bit more rein to say look this your team, go ahead and take over. Them two have a lot of synergy. And then it's just giving Tyler the space and the push to take over the team and lead. Even though, year 2 — I always tell people, the years don't matter. It's who respects who. The team respects Tyler." - Alvin Kamara
"The biggest jump you can see right now is (Shough's) leadership. His command of the huddle, his command of the offense, his confidence to stand up in front of the whole team and break down the huddle. That's been a major jump." - Justin Reid
Big gains from Kool-Aid McKinstry
"He obviously has taken tremendous advantage of this off-season physically. Secondly, I think just confidence from the way he finished last year and the way he played. And then, you just get to keep growing. You know, when you have some stability in your life usually thats a good thing and you're able to kind of keep stacking good days and keep growing. I think what he's done this whole offseason." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore
"Kool-Aid McKinstry is a baller. From what he did in OTAs to what he's doing today...I mean it showed up again today. That cat is gonna be something special, man. I'm excited about what he's gonna do this year. He's been putting in the work, he's been grinding hard and he's showing up." - Justin Reid