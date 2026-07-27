Jordyn Tyson leads trio of rookie receivers to watch entering New Orleans Saints training camp

Lance and Brown are both speedsters who can carve out space: Lance is a big target (6 feet 3) who needs polish, and Brown was one of the best kick returners in college football history (six kickoff returns for touchdowns). And don't count out undrafted rookie Brock Rechsteiner; not just because he has famous bloodlines (his father and uncle — Scott and Rick Steiner, respectively — are WWE Hall of Famers who teamed to form the Steiner Brothers), but because he displayed great hands and because special teams always present a pathway to a roster spot.

"Speed, juice — these guys have got some really good engines, so to speak," Saints Coach Kellen Moore said.

Third-round pick Oscar Delp, a tight end, joins the roster at a good time, also. Two veterans (Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant) have the experience and production edge but given the fact that his addition will allow the Saints to utilize more two- and three-tight end sets, and the fact that he showed himself to be a capable blocker whose receiving skill may have been underutilized in college at Georgia, there's a path for Delp to impact.

Defensive tackle isn't a glamour position, but that doesn't mean there's no eagerness to get a look at second-round pick Christen Miller. He, too, adhered to a maintenance program after the draft and his drills participation was non-existent. Big-man evaluation ramps up in padded practices, and the first one of those is scheduled for Aug. 3.