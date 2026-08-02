Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp: Day 4

Kicking competition off to a good start

Training camp position battles are not as extensive this year as they have been in the past. But placekicker will be one of the positions being looked at closely throughout practices and preseason games. Incumbent Charlie Smyth and challenger Tanner Brown have accepted the challenge and are off to solid starts. Each kicker has attempted ten kicks in the first four practices (alternating days with 5 attempts each). Brown had five kicks today in the indoor and was a perfect 5-for-5 including makes from 46 and 49 yards. Brown's only miss came on an extra-point attempt during Day 2. Smyth is a perfect 10-for-10, with all of his attempts outdoors.