Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp: Day 4

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, July 31.
Quick hits
Sunday's originally scheduled outside practice in front of what would have been a sellout crowd unfortunately had to be moved inside at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center due to heavy rainfall just prior to the start of practice.
...Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was back at practice on Sunday after missing Friday's workout with an ankle tweak. McKinstry participated fully in all team periods.
...Right guard Cesar Ruiz missed his second straight practice due to excused absence.
...Dillon Radunz took the snaps with the first team at right guard for the second straight practice.
...Wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk also missed practice with an excused absence.
...NFL Network was live at the indoor facility as part of NFL Back Together Weekend, with Jane Slater providing interviews and analysis.
...A better forecast for Monday means the team will likely practice outside and in pads for the first time this camp.
Kicking competition off to a good start
Training camp position battles are not as extensive this year as they have been in the past. But placekicker will be one of the positions being looked at closely throughout practices and preseason games. Incumbent Charlie Smyth and challenger Tanner Brown have accepted the challenge and are off to solid starts. Each kicker has attempted ten kicks in the first four practices (alternating days with 5 attempts each). Brown had five kicks today in the indoor and was a perfect 5-for-5 including makes from 46 and 49 yards. Brown's only miss came on an extra-point attempt during Day 2. Smyth is a perfect 10-for-10, with all of his attempts outdoors.
Plays of the day
We have a couple to choose from today. Both occurred during the final team period of practice.
With the ball at the plus-five-yard line, Spencer Rattler attempted a handoff to Audric Estimé. Unfortunately, the shotgun snap was high and threw off the timing of the play, leading to a botched exchange. The ball then hit the ground, where edge rusher Anfernee Jennings picked it up and sprinted into the open field with nothing but turf in front of him for a scoop-and-score of roughly 90 yards.
The other play may not seem as dramatic, but it offered a possible new wrinkle to the offense. With Tyler Shough at QB and the ball at the plus-10-yard line, Shough took the snap and started to his left, with running back Alvin Kamara alongside him. What initially looked like a classic option pitch play quickly changed as Shough faked the pitch to Kamara, kept it himself, and, with some nifty footwork, took the ball into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown run.