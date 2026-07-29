Three breakout players to watch at New Orleans Saints training camp

The New Orleans Saints are back in action as training camp kicks off at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center today. While fans attending will have the opportunity to tune in to a real-time broadcast and analysis, these are three breakout players to keep an eye on for a possible stand-out camp performance.

Devaughn Vele

There's a four-game stretch from the 2025 season that tantalized New Orleans Saints receiver Devaughn Vele.

From Weeks 12 to 15, the former seventh-round pick in 2024 (to Denver) caught 19 passes for 239 yards (12.6 yards per catch) and a touchdown, as the 6-foot-5 inch target often exhibited the catch-radius advantage the Saints were hoping to see after trading for him last August.

For a team that later traded away receiver Rashid Shaheed and released receiver Brandin Cooks — who opened the season as the Nos. 2 and 3 receivers on the roster behind Chris Olave — Vele's late emergence spiked expectations. After suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the last of those four games, against Carolina in a 20-17 victory on Dec. 14, Vele could be poised to step into a larger role in the Saints' offense in '26.

"He finished off the season really well," Saints coach Kellen Moore said after OTAs. "He's healthy, he's got a really defined role. Obviously, that was something we had to navigate as the season went on. That's something I took reflection on, trying to get him in that situation sooner last year. But he's in a great role now, and I think it's going to be a really awesome opportunity for him."

It was the most productive four-game stretch of Vele's two-year, 26-game career and New Orleans is hoping he was only scratching the surface. Training camp could be a glimpse at what to expect.

Chase Young

It probably sounds a bit odd to believe the same sentiment could apply to edge rusher Chase Young. After all, he finished last season with career highs in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (11), tied his career highs in fumble recoveries (three, one returned for a touchdown) and passes defensed (four), and tied his second-most quarterback hits (15).

But he only needed 12 games to register those numbers; he could be poised to do something special and it could begin with a dominant camp.

"He's one of these guys who has just improved a lot later than what people maybe expected or whatever, with him being the second overall pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year," defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said. "He faced a lot of tough things that all pro players go through, and he was able to overcome them and still put himself in a position to be an impactful player. And I think what he did last year was take a much bigger step toward being a feature, premium player in this league."

New Orleans routinely has had premium play from its kick returners since 2019. First there was Deonte Harty (2019-22, a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in '19), then there was Rashid Shaheed (2022-25, two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro).

Barion Brown