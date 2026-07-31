Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 3

"I feel great, actually. Finally get it done, feels great getting back out there … They (the Saints organization) mean a lot to me. Especially trading up to get me. That was the first thing that meant a lot to me. I didn't really know where I was going to go in the draft but they came up to get me at 11 so that meant a lot to me and it meant a lot to me to be able to stay here for a long time, especially us building momentum over the years…Especially at the end of (last) year, just building momentum with Tyler (Shough) back there. With Kellen at the top. I feel like I believe in them a lot. So me staying here meant a lot." - Chris Olave