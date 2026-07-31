Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 3

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, July 31.
Chris Olave returns to practice
"It's obviously awesome for our team, awesome for Chris. Just awesome for what he's gone through in his career, the success he's had, also the things he's had to navigate. At the end of the day, when everyone's shooting for the same goal, it's a matter of time before it gets figured out. Sometimes the business part takes a little precedent, which is fine. I think everyone's really, really excited." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore
"I feel great, actually. Finally get it done, feels great getting back out there … They (the Saints organization) mean a lot to me. Especially trading up to get me. That was the first thing that meant a lot to me. I didn't really know where I was going to go in the draft but they came up to get me at 11 so that meant a lot to me and it meant a lot to me to be able to stay here for a long time, especially us building momentum over the years…Especially at the end of (last) year, just building momentum with Tyler (Shough) back there. With Kellen at the top. I feel like I believe in them a lot. So me staying here meant a lot." - Chris Olave
First impressions of Jordyn Tyson
"Quick, sudden. He's a smart football player. I think that's the thing we anticipated, but until you spend time around these guys…Jordyn has a great feel for the game but he (also) has a great preparation and work ethic. So he's been really dialed out there so far." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore
"Jordyn is super, super talented. I'm super excited for him — we got him that high for a reason ... So, just being a helping hand to him and trying to do everything I can to be there for him, but he's gonna be a great player." - Chris Olave
Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara building chemistry
"We're just two running backs who go out there and make things happen. I don't think either one of us cares who goes out there first. Our biggest focus is winning the game. And I feel like we complement each other really well. We both understand that it's a 17-game season, and in order for us to be our best and in order for us to be a championship-level team, we both have to be healthy, we both have to be ready to go, and I feel like we're going to feed off each other. You're only going to see that chemistry grow throughout the season." - Travis Etienne Jr.