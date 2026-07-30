Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 2

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, July 30.
Appreciation for Taysom Hill
"Taysom is the best. He's one of the best people you'll ever meet in this world. He's a phenomenal person, player, competitor...And he's a guy that a lot of our guys can look to as an example of growing in the NFL and finding roles and finding opportunities. Everyone for the last few years has been chasing, you know, let's find the next Taysom. And there's really just one Taysom." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore
Kaden Elliss fitting in on D-line
"I'm excited, cause Kaden, he's gonna he's gonna help us as a D-line. He's a known rusher. When Kaden comes to the line of scrimmage, they have to account for him, period...We know that we can play off each other. Just with our defense, with the certain calls we got where he's lined up on the other side of the line with Grando. It's all built in together. So we're definitely all excited." - Chase Young
A kicker competition
"We got two talented guys. They both are ready to go and have earned the right to compete for this thing and so…this'll be an every day process. We'll alternate them every day leading up to those preseason games and this'll be a great opportunity for both of them." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore
I've kind of figured out what works best for me is just really focusing on myself and not getting too much involved with an outcomes-based approach of like — it's either going to be me or him. And thinking too far ahead. (I'm) really just trying to delve into my process. Whenever I go out there, I'm just thinking of my process and what I'm doing to help me make kicks." - Charlie Smyth