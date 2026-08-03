Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 5

"I think there's a lot of stuff that needs to look a lot different, a lot better. But it's their first exposure to it and it's about taking steps each and every day through this thing. It's just a reminder of how far we have to go to get to where we want to go through training camp. It's one day of pads and there's a whole lot more from the pad level to the finish to all the fundamentals and details. Sometimes pads go on and you kind of forget about some of the basics of football. So, all good learning experiences." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore