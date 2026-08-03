Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 5

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Monday, August 3.
Team logs first padded practice
"I think there's a lot of stuff that needs to look a lot different, a lot better. But it's their first exposure to it and it's about taking steps each and every day through this thing. It's just a reminder of how far we have to go to get to where we want to go through training camp. It's one day of pads and there's a whole lot more from the pad level to the finish to all the fundamentals and details. Sometimes pads go on and you kind of forget about some of the basics of football. So, all good learning experiences." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore
"It's just another opportunity to hit. Everybody was pumped up, but we still gotta make sure we're doing our job, our assignment, and execute." - Carl Granderson
Defense settling into year two of coach
Brandon Staley's system
"It's a blessing. We got one year under our belt under Staley. So this year we're going to play much faster, more physical, and we're going to do our job. So it's a blessing to have year two under Staley. We're out there flying around. We're making less mental errors, less mistakes and we're playing fast right now." - Carl Granderson
"Year two under Staley helps a lot. We feel a lot more comfortable." - Julian Blackmon
Barion Brown delivers a stand-out performance
"I've loved our experience with Barion. He's done an awesome job. His energy, his juice. He's getting better each and every day. I think his practice habits are awesome. (If) he continues to do that, he could be a great example for how to practice and...great response, you know? We're close on one, doesn't happen. He gets another (opportunity), makes a big-time play. That's all you can ask for. That's awesome for him" - Saints Coach Kellen Moore