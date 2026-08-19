Game Preview: Rams vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 2

WEEK 2 · Sat 08/22 · 3:00 PM CDT
Saints
New Orleans Saints
AT
Rams
Los Angeles Rams
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
RAMS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
After a 24-20 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints (0-1) will travel to the West Coast for a pair of joint practices, prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) on Saturday in SoFi Stadium for the second game of their 2026 preseason slate.
New Orleans and Los Angeles have faced each other in in four exhibitions, with the series split. The two clubs last met in the regular season at SoFi Stadium on November 2, 2025 with the Rams pulling out a 34-10 victory in what was QB Tyler Shough's first career start.
New Orleans looks to rebound from Saturday's loss to Jacksonville, while Los Angeles is coming off a 20-12 road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
SAINTS vs. RAMS PRESEASON SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and the Rams will face off for only the fifth time in the preseason. On August 30, 2018, the Saints shutout the Rams 28-0, the franchise's last preseason shutout. On August 8, 2014, the Saints defeated the Rams in St. Louis, 26-24, their next to last season before the franchise's return to Los Angeles in 2016. The other preseason meetings took place in Anaheim, Calif. in 1967 and 1968.
THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING
Rams 34, Saints 10; Nov. 2, 2025 @ SoFi Stadium - New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough made the first start of his NFL career Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made the 230th start of his long career. The veteran came out on top as Stafford threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns in the Rams' 34-10 victory.
The loss dropped the Saints to 1-8 while the Rams improved to 6-2. FULL GAME RECAP
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SAINTS vs. RAMS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2025 NFL Regular Season League Rankings
|Saints
|Rams
|Record
|6-11
|12-5
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|18.0 (28)
|30.5 (1)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.5 (16)
|20.4 (10)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|313.6 (23)
|394.6 (1)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|94.3 (28)
|126.6 (7)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|219.3 (13)
|268.1 (1)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|299.8 (9)
|327.5 (17)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|120.6 (19)
|110.8 (12)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|170.2 (4)
|216.7 (19)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|9.1 (20)
|9.3 (18)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.2 (22)
|25.1 (24)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-4 (23t)
|+11 (5)
|Possession Avg.
|28:36
|30:22
|Touchdowns
|31
|65
|Penalties
|118
|75
|Penalty Yards
|920
|573
|Opp. Penalties
|116
|121
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|913
|922
SAINTS vs. RAMS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans Head Coach Kellen Moore and Rams QB Matthew Stafford were teammates in the Detoit Lions quarterbacks room from 2012-14, where they were tutored by Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan.
Saints Assistant Defensive Line Coach Brian Young was a fifth round draft pick of the Rams in 2000 out of UTEP and played for them in St. Louis from 2000-03.
Rams Senior Scouting Executive Billy Johnson also served a post-graduate year as Tulane University's long-snapper and is the son of former Saints Defensive Line Coach Bill Johnson.
Linehan served as Rams head coach from 2006-08, with Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier serving as his quarterbacks coach from 2006-07.
Saints DB Jordan Howden prepped at Murrietta (Calif.) High School.
New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley served in the same position with the Rams in 2020.
Staley and Rams Wide Receivers Coach Rob Calabrese served on the same Denver Broncos coaching staff in 2019.
New Orleans K Tanner Brown prepped at Saugus (Santa Clarita, Calif.) HS, then played his first two seasons of college football at College of the Canyons. Brown was originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent part of the 2024 campaign on the team's practice squad. Brown and Rams WR Brennan Presley were teammates at Oklahoma State.
Saints S Lorenzo Styles' father, who shares his name, played for the Rams from 1997-2000 and was a member of their Super Bowl XXXIV championship team. Styles was tutored at Ohio State the last two seasons by Rams Asst. Defensive Backs Coach Michael Hunter, who prepped at West Monroe (La.) HS.
Saints Linebackers Coach Peter Sirmon served as associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach at USC from 2014-15.
New Orleans S Terrell Burgess, who prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) HS, was a third round pick of the Rams in 2020 and played for Los Angeles from 2020-22.
New Orleans TE Moliki Matavao played at UCLA from 2023-24.
Saints G David Edwards was a fifth round pick of the Rams in 2019 and played for Los Angeles from 2019-22.
Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry and Rams QB Ty Simpson were teammates at Alabama.
Saints WR Chris Olave played at both Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.) HS and Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.) HS.
Saints LB Jackson Sirmon spent his first two high school seasons at Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) HS.
Saints Edges Coach Jay Rodgers and Rams Quarterbacks Coach/Associate Coordinator Dave Ragone served on the same Chicago Bears coaching staff. Rodgers and Rams Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Jimmy Lake served on the same Atlanta Falcons staff in 2024. Linehan tutored Ragone, when he served as offensive coordinator at Louisville from 1999-2001 and with the Rams in 2006, alongside the tutelage of Nussmeier.
Saints Tight Ends Coach Chase Haslett's father, Jim Haslett, was Rams defensive coordinator from 2006-08, handling interim head coach duties in 2008.
Saints T/G Xavier Truss, TE Oscar Delp, DL Christen Miller and Rams QB Stetson Bennett were teammates at Georgia.
New Orleans LB Chris Rumph II and Los Angeles RB Jordan Waters were college teammates at Duke.
Rams WR CJ Daniels played at LSU in 2024.
Los Angeles WR Tru Edwards played at Louisiana Tech from 2022-24.
New Orleans T Kelvin Banks Jr. and Los Angeles WR/KR Jordan Whittington were college teammates at Texas.
Rams WR Mario Williams played at Tulane in 2024. Saints QB Spencer Rattler and Williams were college teammates at Oklahoma in 2021.
New Orleans RB CJ Donaldson and Rams TE Max Klare were teammates at Ohio State in 2025.
Saints CB Quincy Riley, QB Tyler Shough and Rams TE Mark Redman were college teammates at Louisville in 2024.
Saints S Justin Reid and Rams TE Colby Parkinson were teammates at Stanford.
New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent and Rams Tight Ends Coach Scott Huff served on the same Seattle Seahawks coaching staff in 2024.
Saints WR Ronnie Bell played with Rams RB Blake Corum at Michigan.
Saints G Jeremiah Wright and Los Angeles RB Jarquez Hunter were teammates at Auburn.
Rams S Kam Curl and Saints DT John Ridgeway and DE Chase Young were teammates with the Washington Commanders. Ridgeway and Rams OL Beaux Limmer were college teammates at Arkansas.
Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta was defensive backs coach for the Rams in 1997, then was the co-defensive coordinator during the 1998-1999 seasons and in 2000 was the defensive coordinator.
New Orleans RB Travis Etienne Jr. and Rams TE Davis Allen and DE Tyler Davis were teammates at Clemson.
New Orleans RB Kendre Miller and Rams OL Steve Avila were college teammates at TCU.
Los Angeles OL Kevin Dotson was a standout at Louisiana-Lafayette, prepping at Plaquemine (La.) HS, where he was a teammate of New Orleans DT Davon Godchaux. Godchaux, New Orleans EDGE Anfernee Jennings and Rams LS Joe Cardona were teammates with the New England Patriots. Saints QB Zach Wilson and Cardona were teammates with the Miami Dolphins in 2025.
New Orleans WR Kevin Austin Jr. and Los Angeles RB Kyren Williams were college teammates at Notre Dame.
New Orleans RB Jalen Cropper and Los Angeles RB Ronnie Rivers were college teammates at Fresno State.
Los Angeles Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Giff Smith served as defensive line coach at Tulane from 1999-2003 and served on Staley's Chargers coaching staff with Moore and Nussmeier.
Los Angeles Game Management Coordinator/Assistant Tight Ends Dan Shamash served on Staley's initial Chargers staff in 2021.
New Orleans Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams worked with Los Angeles Pass Rush Coordinator Drew Wilkins with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.
Los Angeles Assistant Offensive Line Coach Zak Kromer, the son of former New Orleans assistant coach Aaron Kromer, prepped at Mandeville (La.) HS.