Game Preview: Rams vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 2

SAINTS vs. RAMS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Head Coach Kellen Moore and Rams QB Matthew Stafford were teammates in the Detoit Lions quarterbacks room from 2012-14, where they were tutored by Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan.

Saints Assistant Defensive Line Coach Brian Young was a fifth round draft pick of the Rams in 2000 out of UTEP and played for them in St. Louis from 2000-03.

Rams Senior Scouting Executive Billy Johnson also served a post-graduate year as Tulane University's long-snapper and is the son of former Saints Defensive Line Coach Bill Johnson.

Linehan served as Rams head coach from 2006-08, with Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier serving as his quarterbacks coach from 2006-07.

Saints DB Jordan Howden prepped at Murrietta (Calif.) High School.

New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley served in the same position with the Rams in 2020.

Staley and Rams Wide Receivers Coach Rob Calabrese served on the same Denver Broncos coaching staff in 2019.

New Orleans K Tanner Brown prepped at Saugus (Santa Clarita, Calif.) HS, then played his first two seasons of college football at College of the Canyons. Brown was originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent part of the 2024 campaign on the team's practice squad. Brown and Rams WR Brennan Presley were teammates at Oklahoma State.

Saints S Lorenzo Styles' father, who shares his name, played for the Rams from 1997-2000 and was a member of their Super Bowl XXXIV championship team. Styles was tutored at Ohio State the last two seasons by Rams Asst. Defensive Backs Coach Michael Hunter, who prepped at West Monroe (La.) HS.

Saints Linebackers Coach Peter Sirmon served as associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach at USC from 2014-15.

New Orleans S Terrell Burgess, who prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) HS, was a third round pick of the Rams in 2020 and played for Los Angeles from 2020-22.

New Orleans TE Moliki Matavao played at UCLA from 2023-24.

Saints G David Edwards was a fifth round pick of the Rams in 2019 and played for Los Angeles from 2019-22.

Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry and Rams QB Ty Simpson were teammates at Alabama.

Saints WR Chris Olave played at both Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.) HS and Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.) HS.

Saints LB Jackson Sirmon spent his first two high school seasons at Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) HS.

Saints Edges Coach Jay Rodgers and Rams Quarterbacks Coach/Associate Coordinator Dave Ragone served on the same Chicago Bears coaching staff. Rodgers and Rams Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Jimmy Lake served on the same Atlanta Falcons staff in 2024. Linehan tutored Ragone, when he served as offensive coordinator at Louisville from 1999-2001 and with the Rams in 2006, alongside the tutelage of Nussmeier.

Saints Tight Ends Coach Chase Haslett's father, Jim Haslett, was Rams defensive coordinator from 2006-08, handling interim head coach duties in 2008.

Saints T/G Xavier Truss, TE Oscar Delp, DL Christen Miller and Rams QB Stetson Bennett were teammates at Georgia.

New Orleans LB Chris Rumph II and Los Angeles RB Jordan Waters were college teammates at Duke.

Rams WR CJ Daniels played at LSU in 2024.

Los Angeles WR Tru Edwards played at Louisiana Tech from 2022-24.

New Orleans T Kelvin Banks Jr. and Los Angeles WR/KR Jordan Whittington were college teammates at Texas.

Rams WR Mario Williams played at Tulane in 2024. Saints QB Spencer Rattler and Williams were college teammates at Oklahoma in 2021.

New Orleans RB CJ Donaldson and Rams TE Max Klare were teammates at Ohio State in 2025.

Saints CB Quincy Riley, QB Tyler Shough and Rams TE Mark Redman were college teammates at Louisville in 2024.

Saints S Justin Reid and Rams TE Colby Parkinson were teammates at Stanford.

New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent and Rams Tight Ends Coach Scott Huff served on the same Seattle Seahawks coaching staff in 2024.

Saints WR Ronnie Bell played with Rams RB Blake Corum at Michigan.

Saints G Jeremiah Wright and Los Angeles RB Jarquez Hunter were teammates at Auburn.

Rams S Kam Curl and Saints DT John Ridgeway and DE Chase Young were teammates with the Washington Commanders. Ridgeway and Rams OL Beaux Limmer were college teammates at Arkansas.

Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta was defensive backs coach for the Rams in 1997, then was the co-defensive coordinator during the 1998-1999 seasons and in 2000 was the defensive coordinator.

New Orleans RB Travis Etienne Jr. and Rams TE Davis Allen and DE Tyler Davis were teammates at Clemson.

New Orleans RB Kendre Miller and Rams OL Steve Avila were college teammates at TCU.

Los Angeles OL Kevin Dotson was a standout at Louisiana-Lafayette, prepping at Plaquemine (La.) HS, where he was a teammate of New Orleans DT Davon Godchaux. Godchaux, New Orleans EDGE Anfernee Jennings and Rams LS Joe Cardona were teammates with the New England Patriots. Saints QB Zach Wilson and Cardona were teammates with the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

New Orleans WR Kevin Austin Jr. and Los Angeles RB Kyren Williams were college teammates at Notre Dame.

New Orleans RB Jalen Cropper and Los Angeles RB Ronnie Rivers were college teammates at Fresno State.

Los Angeles Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Giff Smith served as defensive line coach at Tulane from 1999-2003 and served on Staley's Chargers coaching staff with Moore and Nussmeier.

Los Angeles Game Management Coordinator/Assistant Tight Ends Dan Shamash served on Staley's initial Chargers staff in 2021.

New Orleans Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams worked with Los Angeles Pass Rush Coordinator Drew Wilkins with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.