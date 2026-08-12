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New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign Kahlil Saunders

Aug 12, 2026 at 02:20 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent defensive tackle Kahlil Saunders and placed offensive lineman Dillon Radunz on Injured Reserve.

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Kahlil Saunders

  • College: Kentucky

Saunders, 6-4, 287, joins the Saints after participating in training camp with the Miami Dolphins, where he signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft. The Huntsville, Ala., native played five seasons at Kentucky (2021-25), appearing in 51 games with 12 starts for the Wildcats, recording 77 tackles (36 solo), 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. As a senior in 2025, Saunders started all 12 games and totaled 29 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four quarterback hurries.

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