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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, August 25

Saints hold closed practice ahead of Wednesday’s open practice at Tulane

Aug 25, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, August 25:

1. The Saints will hold a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center as preparations continue for the 2026 season.

2. Tune in for LIVE interviews with head coach Kellen Moore and select Saints players live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app, YouTube, X and Facebook.

3. Final chance to claim your free tickets for the Saints open practice at Tulane University presented by Entergy on Wednesday, August 26. Secure your seats for the evening practice at Yulman Stadium.

4. Coming this Friday, our Saints Prize Hour is back with Diamond Drops presented by Caesars Sportsbook. We are celebrating our 60th season with a monthly chance to win a prize bundle featuring items from legends, current players, and more. Download the Saints app for your chance to win >>

5. Saints and Ochsner Health want to give one lucky winner a chance to win a Drew Brees prize bundle, including tickets, a Drew Brees t-shirt and commemorative coin. Enter our Saints Hall of Fame Celebration Sweepstakes now >>

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