Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, August 8:
1. The Saints return to the field for Day 8 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets with an open padded practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for Family Fun Weekend. Limited tickets are available for the Saints open practice at Tulane University.
2. Celebrate Saints legend Drew Brees as he is officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Follow all the action from Canton, including Brees' induction speech and complete coverage on NewOrleansSaints.com. Tune in for the inshrinement ceremony at 11:00 AM on ESPN and NFL Network.
3. Fans in attendance at Saturday's practice can access the Saints Practice Tracker on the team's mobile app which will provide live audio commentary and real-time updates of team activities on the field in addition to interactive features and exclusive content. Download the Saints app to enhance your Training Camp experience.
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
4. Catch a special tribute from Baylen Brees honoring his Dad's Hall of Fame induction this morning on NewOrleansSaints.com
5. Don't forget to join our Saints Prize Hour Drops for Drew at 9:00 a.m. for a chance to win a bundle of exclusive Drew Brees and Saints items on August 8 in the Saints app!