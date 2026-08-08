Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, August 8:

1. The Saints return to the field for Day 8 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets with an open padded practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for Family Fun Weekend. Limited tickets are available for the Saints open practice at Tulane University.

2. Celebrate Saints legend Drew Brees as he is officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Follow all the action from Canton, including Brees' induction speech and complete coverage on NewOrleansSaints.com. Tune in for the inshrinement ceremony at 11:00 AM on ESPN and NFL Network.