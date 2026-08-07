Drew Brees surrounded by New Orleans Saints royalty day before his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony

"(The Hall of Famers) warned me, they said it's going to be a blur," Brees said. "They said come back next year, you and your wife, and just sit and watch and go, 'Oh, these are all the things we missed.' You're in the fray. Just trying to take it all in. And honestly, every moment, I think it becomes a little bit more real.

"One of the things (Thursday) night was we did a toast with all the Hall of Famers in the bust gallery. So here you are, looking at all of the busts and then all of a sudden you're clinking glasses with Lawrence Taylor (Class of 1999) and it's like, 'Whoa. That just happened.' Willie Lanier (Class of 1986) is toasting you. It's pretty special."

It was one of many that has been special for Brees, when he has had time to exhale. The exclamation mark comes Saturday, during an induction speech that is supposed to last 10 to 12 minutes, but that Brees said likely will run past that mark. The ESPN/NFL Network broadcast starts at 11 a.m. central with Brees scheduled to be the last of the five players being inducted to deliver his speech.

"I've cried no less than 50 times writing the speech," Brees said. "Driving in my car – tears. Working out in the weight room – tears. On the plane the other day – tears. I've tried to put myself in the moment and just visualize their faces as I'm writing the things that I want to say about them and, yeah, I get super emotional about it.

"I'm trying to get it all out of the way so that it can be a nice, smooth speech, and not making anybody too uncomfortable. But that just comes with it."

SHOULDER NEWS: Brees said he likely will need shoulder replacement in the future. His right (throwing) shoulder required extensive repairs in 2006, following an injury in his final game with the San Diego Chargers. He joined the Saints as a free agent that year and played 15 more seasons while building his Hall of Fame resume, but said that Dr. James Andrews, the orthopedic surgeon who performed the surgery, advised him to "wear out the tires as much as you can, but know that you're on a fast track to a degenerative shoulder after this," Brees said.