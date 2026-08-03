Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, August 3:
1. Pads come on for Day 5 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. The open practice begins at 9 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2. Fans in attendance at Friday's practice can access the Saints Practice Tracker on the team's mobile app which will provide live audio commentary and real-time updates of team activities on the field in addition to interactive features and exclusive content. Download the Saints app to enhance your Training Camp experience.
3. Tune in LIVE around 10:45 a.m. to post-practice media availability as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the team's first day in pads.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, July 31.
4. Celebrate Drew Brees' journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame all week. Catch our exclusive interview with Drew and his wife Brittany about joining the Saints and time in New Orleans.
5. Read senior writer John DeShazier’s analysis from Monday's practice, plus key takeaways, highlights and photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.