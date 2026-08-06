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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, August 6

Training Camp excitement continues with Day 7, follow exclusive coverage from Canton

Aug 06, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, August 6:

1. The Saints will hold a closed practice for Day 7 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Limited tickets available for the two remaining open practices of Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.

2. Tune in to post-practice media availability as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the day's action.

3.  Stay connected to the Black and Gold by downloading the Saints app for the latest Training Camp updates, exclusive content and complete coverage of Drew Brees' Hall of Fame celebration.

4.  Continue to test your knowledge of Saints legend Drew Brees' journey in the NFL with nine days of daily trivia. Also, don't forget to join our Saints Prize Hour Drops for Drew for a chance to win a bundle of exclusive Drew Brees and Saints items on August 8 in the Saints app!

5. Hear from Saints legend Roman Harper as he reflects on eight seasons of victories alongside Drew Brees and celebrates his former teammate's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Related Links

Photos: Pro Football Hall of Fame tour | Saints in Canton

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

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New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
1 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
2 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
3 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
4 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
5 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
6 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
7 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
8 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
9 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
10 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
11 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
12 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
13 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
14 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
15 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
16 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
17 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
18 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
19 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
20 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
21 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
22 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
23 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
24 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
25 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
26 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
27 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
28 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
29 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
30 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
31 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
32 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
33 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
34 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
35 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
36 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
37 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
38 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
39 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
40 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
41 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
42 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
43 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
44 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.
45 / 45

Ahead of Drew Brees' Class of 2026 induction, the Saints toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Several Saints legends have earned football's highest individual honor.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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