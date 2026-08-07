Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis reflects on Drew Brees' Hall of Fame career

"It was a bit of a gamble," Loomis said. "(Late Saints owner) Mr. (Tom) Benson used to say that he hated gambling and I reminded him, we kind of rolled the dice on Drew with that shoulder, and we rolled the dice on a young coach (Sean Payton), and that's kind of gambling, too.

"But we had so much information and such a belief in the person that Drew was — I've said this before; yeah, we weren't sure that he was going to be healthy and ready to go in Season 1, or when in Season 1, but I think we had a lot of confidence that at least within a two-year period, we would get the player we expected. Now, he far exceeded expectations as a player, (and) obviously he exceeded expectations in terms of coming back from that shoulder injury so quickly."

Fifteen seasons later, he'd earned his gold jacket — the only first-ballot inductee in Saints history.

"When we signed Drew and Drew got here, I don't think anybody in our building thought, 'Man, we got a Hall of Fame quarterback,'" Loomis said. "We thought we had a good quarterback and if he gets healthy, a good quarterback to pair with a good, young coach. But they kind of grew together, along with the rest of our team.

"And Drew became a Hall of Fame player. And I think probably the '09 season, it was like, OK, wow. But there were signs of it all the time. I think early on, we could recognize the leadership capability and the confidence that he had in himself, and that went over to the rest of the team pretty quickly."

It all culminates with Brees' enshrinement Saturday.