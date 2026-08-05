Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, August 5:

1. The Saints return to the field for Day 6 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. Practice begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Limited tickets available for the two remaining open practices of Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.

2. Tune in to post-practice media availability as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the day's action.