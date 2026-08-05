Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, August 5:
1. The Saints return to the field for Day 6 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. Practice begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Limited tickets available for the two remaining open practices of Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.
2. Tune in to post-practice media availability as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players recap the day's action.
3. No one gets to the Pro Football Hall of Fame alone. Read inside the stories of the people who shaped Drew Brees' Hall of Fame journey in a must-read feature by John DeShazier.
Go sideline to sideline as we capture the action and fans up close from Day 5 of 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 3.
4. Continue to test your knowledge of Saints legend Drew Brees' journey in the NFL with nine days of daily trivia. Also, don't forget to join our Saints Prize Hour Drops for Drew for a chance to win a bundle of exclusive Drew Brees and Saints items on August 8 in the Saints app!
5. Catch the best photos and highlights from Wednesday's practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center this afternoon.