Drew Brees expects flood of emotions during Saturday's Hall of Fame induction speech

Brees said the competitive nature that drove him came from his family background in athletics and the military.

"I think there was always this feeling of service, of sacrifice, of being a part of something greater than yourself," he said. "Being part of a team, being a great teammate, but also just this love of sports and competition."

He said overcoming adverse situations in athletics was a powerful teacher.

"But it also gives you a belief and a confidence that no matter what, with the right people and with the right mindset, you can find a way," he said. "Think about how that mindset aplies to anything in life. I went to a high school program that was a very well-known high school program in the state of Texas, but we had never won a state championship. And I remember we had a special group of seniors, we said let's be the first ones to go win a state championship for our high school. And sure enough, we were able to do that.

"I show up at Purdue University, we're dead last in the Big 10 my freshman year as far as our recruiting class, and we all look at each other and say 'By the time we leave here we're going to be Big 10 champs,' and we were. Show up in San Diego and we were 1-15 the year before. They had the first pick in the draft and they drafted LaDainian Tomlinson, they bring me in in the second round, we look at each other and say 'By the time we leave here, we're going to be champs' and two years, three years later, we're division champs.