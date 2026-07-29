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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, July 29

Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets begins

Jul 29, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, July 29:

1. Helmets come on as the New Orleans Saints hold their first practice of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. Practice starts at 9:00 a.m. and will be closed to the public. Check out the latest open practice dates and secure your tickets to watch the team in action at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

2. Hear from Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players as they discuss the first day of Training Camp. Saints fans can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com as well as on the Saints YouTube, X and Facebook channels.

3. Senior writer John DeShazier will share his observations from the opening practice and digital media contributor Todd Graffagnini will share his key takeaways later in the afternoon.

Photos: Kellen Moore, Mickey Loomis press conference | Saints 2026 Training Camp

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
2 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
3 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
4 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
5 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
6 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
7 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
8 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
9 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
10 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
11 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
12 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
13 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
14 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.
15 / 15

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
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4. Relive the first day of practice with highlights and photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Check back Wednesday afternoon for the latest additions.

5. You know Christen Miller for his kind deeds off the field. Now get to know Saints rookie defensive lineman and his roots with our latest hometown spotlight highlighting his journey to New Orleans. Watch later on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Related Links

Photos: Saints players report for 2026 Training Camp

Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
7 / 35

Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
8 / 35

Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
9 / 35

Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
10 / 35

Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
11 / 35

Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
12 / 35

Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
13 / 35

Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
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Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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