Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, July 29:

1. Helmets come on as the New Orleans Saints hold their first practice of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. Practice starts at 9:00 a.m. and will be closed to the public. Check out the latest open practice dates and secure your tickets to watch the team in action at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

2. Hear from Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players as they discuss the first day of Training Camp. Saints fans can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com as well as on the Saints YouTube, X and Facebook channels.