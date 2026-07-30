Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, July 30:
1. Fans get their first look at the Black and Gold during the first open practice of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. The sold-out practice begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Check out the remaining open practice dates and secure your tickets to see the team in action.
2. Fans in attendance at Thursday's practice can access the Saints Practice Tracker which will provide live audio commentary and real-time updates of team activities on the field in addition to interactive features and exclusive content. Download the Saints app to enhance your Training Camp experience.
3. Which players have the opportunity for a break-out season? Learn which players could emerge during Saints Training Camp in John DeShazier's latest article.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, July 29.
4. Couldn't make it to practice? Catch Gus Kattengell and Todd Graffagnini as they recap the day's action on the New Orleans Saints Podcast. Listen on NewOrleansSaints.com or wherever you get your podcasts.
5. Leading up to his Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction, test your knowledge of Saints legend Drew Brees' journey in the NFL with nine days of daily trivia.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid and quarterback Tyler Shough speak with the media following Day 1 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 29, 2026.