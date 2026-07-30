Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, July 30:

1. Fans get their first look at the Black and Gold during the first open practice of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets. The sold-out practice begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Check out the remaining open practice dates and secure your tickets to see the team in action.

2. Fans in attendance at Thursday's practice can access the Saints Practice Tracker which will provide live audio commentary and real-time updates of team activities on the field in addition to interactive features and exclusive content. Download the Saints app to enhance your Training Camp experience.