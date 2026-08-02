Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, August 2:
1. Due to inclement weather in the area, Saints Training Camp practice will move to a closed practice indoors on Sunday. Follow along on Saints Training Camp Central for coverage of Sunday's action.
2. Tune in to hear from Saints head coach Kellen Moore and select players as they break down the day's action during post-practice media availability.
3. The New Orleans Saints Podcast will recap Sunday's practice and break down the latest developments from Training Camp. Listen on NewOrleansSaints.com or wherever you get your podcasts.
4. Leading up to his Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction, test your knowledge of Saints legend Drew Brees' journey in the NFL with nine days of daily trivia.
5. Read senior writer John DeShazier’s analysis from Sunday's Back Together Weekend practice for an inside look at the latest Training Camp developments.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, July 31.